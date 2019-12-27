Watch: Spectators raise anti-CAA slogans during football match in Kerala

Several football fans, who assembled at the Othukkungalat stadium, held high their phone flashlights as they chanted slogans, protesting against CAA. Several football fans, who assembled at the Othukkungalat stadium, held high their phone flashlights as they chanted slogans, protesting against CAA.

A football ground in Kerala turned into a protest site during a match on December 22. Spectators raised azadi slogans in protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Malapuram, where the football tournament was organised. Ever since the CAA was passed, protests have broken out across the country.

Watch the video here:

How a 7s football venue in Kerala turned into a #CAA_NRC_Protest site. pic.twitter.com/XwMkV6e0Ln — Kalpanthu (@KalPanthu) December 26, 2019

Getting more visuals from this very clever protest. pic.twitter.com/Yv19adL31m — Kalpanthu (@KalPanthu) December 26, 2019

One of the videos shows a packed gallery chanting “Azadi” as the players lined up for the game. According to local reports, former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union and youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s famous “Azadi” chants were aired through the stadium speakers to which, the football fans chanted along.

Another video from the stadium shows people holding up their phone flashlights as they chanted the slogans.

The football tournament features teams with seven players on each side and is reportedly the most popular form of football in the Malabar region of Kerala.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd