scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Kerala bus driver’s small act cheers up kids on road, video melts hearts online

The heartwarming clip was shared on Instagram and has been viewed more than 22,000 times so far.

bus driver gifts children, driver gives snacks to children, ksrtc bus driver, viral video, indian expressIn a widely shared clip online, the driver is seen handing them packets of snacks and biscuits which the children receive eagerly before breaking into a smile.
Listen to this article
Kerala bus driver’s small act cheers up kids on road, video melts hearts online
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Compassion prompts people to reach out to others in acts of kindness, spreading joy as they do so. Moved by the plight of two children on the road to Gavi in the state’s Pathanamthitta, a bus driver under the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation halted his vehicle in a bid to cheer them up.

In a widely shared clip online, the driver is seen handing them packets of snacks and biscuits which the children receive eagerly before breaking into a smile.

The heartwarming video was shared via the Instagram account ᴛʀɪᴘᴘꜱɢʀᴀᴍ’s. Since being posted on Saturday, it has been viewed more than 22,000 times. Internet users showered much love on the post and some users praised the driver. A user commented in Malayalam, “Man who knows the value of hunger.” Another user wrote, “The joy in their face at the end.”

The clip was initially shared by Instagram user “favaseeeyy”. “We will stumble upon different people in the journey of life. In the middle of the journey, efforts made by different people to satiate hunger is painstaking. Not being able to understand what hunger is can itself be regarded as a great fortune. We tend to long for more fortunes even after being blessed as we disregard the fortunes we already have,” read the caption of the post in Malayalam.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?

Last year, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood stepped forward to help a differently abled girl after a video showed her hopping to school on one leg. As per reports, the student used to travel one kilometre on foot in Bihar’s Jamui district. Moved by her grit and determination after losing a leg in an accident, Sood tweeted that she would soon walk on two feet, tagging his charity foundation. “Now she will go to school by jumping on not one but both feet. I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet,” he wrote in Hindi.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 18:08 IST
Next Story

Kerala: Woman dies of food poisoning after consuming ‘Kuzhimanthi’, hotel owner in police custody 

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close