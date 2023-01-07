Kerala bus driver’s small act cheers up kids on road, video melts hearts online

Compassion prompts people to reach out to others in acts of kindness, spreading joy as they do so. Moved by the plight of two children on the road to Gavi in the state’s Pathanamthitta, a bus driver under the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation halted his vehicle in a bid to cheer them up.

In a widely shared clip online, the driver is seen handing them packets of snacks and biscuits which the children receive eagerly before breaking into a smile.

The heartwarming video was shared via the Instagram account ᴛʀɪᴘᴘꜱɢʀᴀᴍ’s. Since being posted on Saturday, it has been viewed more than 22,000 times. Internet users showered much love on the post and some users praised the driver. A user commented in Malayalam, “Man who knows the value of hunger.” Another user wrote, “The joy in their face at the end.”

The clip was initially shared by Instagram user “favaseeeyy”. “We will stumble upon different people in the journey of life. In the middle of the journey, efforts made by different people to satiate hunger is painstaking. Not being able to understand what hunger is can itself be regarded as a great fortune. We tend to long for more fortunes even after being blessed as we disregard the fortunes we already have,” read the caption of the post in Malayalam.

Last year, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood stepped forward to help a differently abled girl after a video showed her hopping to school on one leg. As per reports, the student used to travel one kilometre on foot in Bihar’s Jamui district. Moved by her grit and determination after losing a leg in an accident, Sood tweeted that she would soon walk on two feet, tagging his charity foundation. “Now she will go to school by jumping on not one but both feet. I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet,” he wrote in Hindi.