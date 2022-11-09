scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Kerala bride signs ‘marriage contract’ allowing partner to spend time with his friends till 9 pm

The groom’s friends came with a wedding surprise and made the bride sign a contract which stated that she would permit her partner to spend time with his friends till 9 pm and that she won’t call him on phone during that time. The agreement on a Rs-50 stamp paper is doing rounds on social media.

kerala bride signs agreement, agreement permitting groom to spend time with friends, marriage contract, indian expressThe contract on a Rs-50 stamp paper has been doing rounds on social media.

It’s often felt that socializing with friends comes to a grinding halt once you get married, as newly-wedded couples tend to spend a lot of time with each other exploring their relationship. Hence the close friends of a Kerala groom decided to find a novel solution to the conundrum.

They reportedly went to the extent of making the bride sign a contract which stated that she would permit her partner to spend time with his friends till 9 pm and that she won’t call him on phone during that time. The contract on a Rs-50 stamp paper has been doing rounds on social media.

The photograph of the document posted by Asianet News shows the agreement letter signed by the bride Archana S. The letter written in Malayalam says, “Even after marriage, my husband Raghu S KDR would be permitted to spend time with his friends till 9 pm and I hereby promise that I would not disturb him on phone during that time.” The document dated November 5 is signed by two witnesses.

According to news reports, the couple got married on November 5 in Palakkad’s Kanjikode. Raghu’s friends presented the agreement letter as a gift to the bride and it went viral after they shared it on social media.

Raghu is an employee at a private firm in Kanjikode and Archana is preparing for bank exams.

Asianet News said that Raghu has been part of a WhatsApp group comprising 17 badminton players. Giving surprises to friends on their wedding day has been a practice of the close-knit friends and the agreement letter was one among them.

In another incident in July, a couple from Assam signed a contract with a list of dos and don’ts. As per the contract, the bride “must and should wear saree everyday” and late-night parties are only permitted with the spouse. ‘Having only one pizza a month, going to gym everyday, shopping after every 15 days, always saying yes to home-cooked meals’ were the other weird additions that found place in the list.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 06:04:42 pm
