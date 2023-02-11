Clad in wedding saree and stethoscope, Kerala bride attends physiotherapy practical exam

What do you do when your practical examination falls on the same day as your wedding? Well, this Kerala bride decided to do both.

A video of the bride showing up for her practicals in her wedding attire with a lab coat and stethoscope thrown on top has gone viral on social media.

ALSO READ | Exam and wedding share mahurat! Telangana bride delays wedding to appear for exam

Check it out:

The bride, Shree Lekshmi Anil, is a student at the Bethany Navajeevan College of Physiotherapy.

In the video, she is met with laughter from her classmates as she enters the examination hall, clad in a yellow wedding saree, complete with heavy wedding jewellery and a full face of makeup. The video shows her waving at her friends and giggling as they usher her in.

One friend helps adjust the pleats of her spree, and another puts a stethoscope around her neck. After the examination, the bride is seen coming out and hugging her mother.

Another clip shared from Instagram handle _grus_girls_ also shows her frantically preparing for her physiotherapy practical examination on her way to the hall.

“Medicos life #physiotherapy Exam and wedding in one day,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared seven days ago, the clip has amassed more than 1 million views on the Meta-owned platform. While some users appreciated her, some others questioned why the wedding was planned during exam time. A user commented, “All the best.” Another user wrote, “To become famous.”