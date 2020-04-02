Kerala classical dancer’s performance on how to battle coronavirus is a social media hit

The dance performance during the quarantine to combat coronavirus has all mesmerised online. (Methil Devika/ YouTube) The dance performance during the quarantine to combat coronavirus has all mesmerised online. (Methil Devika/ YouTube)

There have been multiple attempts to spread awareness about COVID-19 using music and dance, and a veteran classical dancer in Kerala has come up with her own interpretation that is a hit on social media. Classical dancer Dr Methil Devika came up with a Mohiniyattam performance that includes a message from the state’s health minister and talks about overcoming all obstacles in battling the pandemic.

Using an 18th century composition that has been reinterpreted, the veteran dancer and professor aims to remind people how we can fight and overcome this obstacle. Through the performance she also urged everyone to “be cautious but be compassionate”.

This is not the first time her performance has been praised online. Devika, who is married to actor and Kollam MLA Mukesh, also paid tribute to all emergency personnel on the day of Janata Curfew (March 22) with a special dance performance.

People were delighted by the latest performance as well and have been praising the routine on social media:

There have been 265 COVID-19 cases detected so far in Kerala and the state is now faced with a new challenge to stop the spread — protecting primary contacts. Around 25 per cent of coronavirus cases in the state are primary contacts of affected persons with a history of travel to coronavirus-hit countries, according to figures stated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

In India, the number of active cases increased by over a hundred to 1,764 on Thursday and death toll stands at 50.

