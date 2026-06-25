For a bedridden Kerala football fan, Brazil’s World Cup return brings a flicker of hope

For the past four years, Akshay has been confined to bed after suffering a stroke on the night Brazil were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup

Football has always had a special place in Kerala, but for one family in Kakkanad, Brazil’s World Cup campaign means far more than sporting success. For the past four years, Akshay, 26, has been confined to bed after suffering a stroke on the night Brazil were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup.

As the five-time champions return to football’s biggest stage, his family and friends are clinging to a different kind of hope that the excitement surrounding the tournament might help spark his recovery.

According to a Times of India report, that hope grew stronger when, last week, some of Akshay’s friends visited him and shared the news that Brazil had qualified for the World Cup. What happened next surprised everyone.