Kerala boy wows internet with his drumming video, Malayalam film stars gift him drums

A boy in Kerala recently made waves on social media recently after a clip of him playing out a beat on a marble slab using two sticks was widely shared. The video was so widely shared that it caught the eye of two Malayalam cinema stars who have now gifted him an actual drum.

Six-year-old Abhishek Kitchu, who is the son of a construction worker from Kerala, was recorded playing a song from the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ on a slab of marble using two sticks. The video was seen by actors Unni Mukundan and Jayaram, both of whom reached out to the boy living in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

Here’s the conclusion if you enjoyed the first part. What a talented lil boy!Hours and hours of practice can’t replace what’s inborn. He’s a natural! pic.twitter.com/adbf0BCjbP — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) August 17, 2020

Jayaram reached out to director-producer Vijeesh Mani to help send a gift to the talented boy. Mani later shared a video on his Facebook page of the boy playing the chenda, a cylindrical percussion instrument widely used in the state.

Mukundan sent out a full drum kit to the boy’s house with the help of his fans association. Though his fans club, he also spoke to the boy in a video call and praised him for playing the song beautifully.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd