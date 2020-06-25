Kerala boy’s train replica made with newspaper gets praise from Railway Ministry

The young boy utilised his break during the lockdown period to make the paper train replica. (Source: Ministry of Railways/ Twitter) The young boy utilised his break during the lockdown period to make the paper train replica. (Source: Ministry of Railways/ Twitter)

A class VII student from Kerala created a remarkable replica of a steam locomotive using just newspaper and is receiving praise from all quarters, including the Ministry of Railways, who shared the results of his efforts.

Adwaith Krishna, a 12-year-old rail enthusiast from Thrissur the lockdown to make the beautiful model using old newspapers. He rolled and quilled 33 sheets of newspapers and some A-4 sheets, to make the replica that took three days to make.

The ministry also shared a video of the boy in which he demonstrated how he made the paper model of the locomotive.

Master Adwaith Krishna, a 12 year old rail enthusiast from Thrissur, Kerala has unleashed his creative streak and has made a captivating train model using newspapers. His near perfection train replica took him just 3 days. pic.twitter.com/H99TeMIOCs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 25, 2020

People on social media praised the boy’s efforts and urged the ministry to preserve his artwork.

