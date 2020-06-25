scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Kerala boy’s train replica made with newspaper gets praise from Railway Ministry

The Ministry of Railways shared pictures of the model as well as a video of Adwaith Krishna, a 12-year-old enthusiast, making the model of the locomotive using newspapers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 25, 2020 2:38:08 pm
The young boy utilised his break during the lockdown period to make the paper train replica. (Source: Ministry of Railways/ Twitter)

A class VII student from Kerala created a remarkable replica of a steam locomotive using just newspaper and is receiving praise from all quarters, including the Ministry of Railways, who shared the results of his efforts.

Adwaith Krishna, a 12-year-old rail enthusiast from Thrissur the lockdown to make the beautiful model using old newspapers. He rolled and quilled 33 sheets of newspapers and some A-4 sheets, to make the replica that took three days to make.

The ministry also shared a video of the boy in which he demonstrated how he made the paper model of the locomotive.

People on social media praised the boy’s efforts and urged the ministry to preserve his artwork.

