Boy complains to Kerala Police after his sister, her friends refuse to play with him

The boy wrote the letter after his father jokingly suggested the idea. (Source: Getty/ Thinkstock images) The boy wrote the letter after his father jokingly suggested the idea. (Source: Getty/ Thinkstock images)

An eight-year-old wrote a letter to the Kerala Police asking them to arrest his sister and her friends because they weren’t allowing him to play with them.

The boy wrote a complaint to the police asking authorities to ‘arrest’ the five girls, who did not allow him to “play ludo, police-robber games with them”.

The boy handed over his written complaint to a Janamaithri policeman who was passing by his house. In a letter written in English, the boy mentioned the age and name of all five girls, including his sister.

According to a report by Mathrubhumi News, the police summoned the complainant and all five named in the complaint with the held of their parents. As “the little complainant was adamant that the police uncles must meet his demand”, the cops spoke to all the parties named in the case.

According to a PTI report, the class III student told the police: “They are making fun of me because I am a boy. They are not allowing me to play ludo, shuttle (badminton), Police and Thief game with them.”

To pacify the boy, Civil Police officers UP Umesh and KT Niraz from the Kasba Police station also visited his house the next day and resolved the “issue”, and advised the girls to play with him.

They girls kept their word and turned up at his house on Monday. “I told them (the girls) several times to take me along in their games, but they refused”, the boy said.

The boy’s sister said they never thought he would actually hand over a complaint to the cops.

