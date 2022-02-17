Kerala boss surprises employee of 22 years with Mercedes-Benz SUV

While most employees expect to be recognised for their work through a letter or a raise in their salary, a Kerala man was gifted a Mercedes-Benz car by his boss.

As a token of appreciation to CR Aneesh for his dedication and support to the company for over two decades, the managing director (MD) of myG, A K Shaji, gifted him a brand new SUV from the luxury brand.

Now, a short video from the event is doing rounds on the internet and garnering praise online. The video shows Shaji handing over the keys of the black SUV to Aneesh, who is myG’s chief business delivery officer, in presence of other staff and his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaji Ak (@shaji_ak)

“Dear Ani… For the last 22 years, you are there for me as a strong pillar. Hope you loved your new cruising partner,” he wrote on his social media handles sharing a few images from the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaji Ak (@shaji_ak)

Acknowledging Aneesh’s “utmost care and affection” that has helped the brand to grow, the company underlined why he was “deserving of this amazing gift.”

“The friendship and relationship between this employer and employee started way before launching our brand and still continues to be a part of the business as the head of marketing and project maintenance,” the company also said in a statement.

However, this wasn’t an isolated incident. Shaji, who is also the owner of the home appliance and electronics retailer chain, has been surprising his staff from time to time. The release said myG gave cars to six of its employees two years ago.

According to the release, Shaji believes that employees who are “happy and satisfied are the key to successful businesses” and their brand’s success stories are a testament to that.