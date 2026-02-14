A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others

Alin Sherin Abraham, a 10-month-old baby girl, became the youngest organ donor in Kerala by giving a new lease of life to many others. A resident of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta, Abraham was critically injured in a road accident on February 5 while travelling from Kottayam to Thiruvalla.
The incident unfolded when a car coming from the opposite direction rammed into the vehicle, leaving Abraham with severe injuries. According to Manorama Online, the baby was travelling with her mother and grandparents.
She was initially admitted to hospitals in Changanassery and Thiruvalla before being shifted to Amrita Hospital on February 7. On February 13, doctors declared her brain dead. Amid the grief, her father, Arun Abraham and mother, Sherin Ann John, consented to donate her organs.
The organs were retrieved at Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam. The donations include a liver, two kidneys, a heart valve and two eyeballs, the report stated.
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital. The child is the youngest in the state to receive a liver through posthumous organ donation. The two kidneys will go to a child being treated at the Pediatric Nephrology Ward of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College SAT Hospital. The heart valve will be transplanted at Sree Chitra Institute, while the two eyeballs will remain at Amrita Hospital, the report added.
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Kerala’s Governor, shared a note on X. “Deeply moved by the noble decision of Shri Arun Abraham and Smt. Sherin John, who chose to donate the organs of their little angel Aalin Sherin Abraham, after she tragically lost her life in an accident. May Aalin’s soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” he wrote.
Health Minister Veena George expressed gratitude to the parents for their decision taken during extreme grief. She said she shares the sorrow of the family. She also thanked the ambulance driver, health workers, police personnel and members of the public who helped complete the mission.
