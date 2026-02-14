A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others

Alin Sherin Abraham was declared brain dead after being severely injured in a car accident while travelling with her mother and grandparents.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 10:52 AM IST
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS HospitalThe liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital (Image source: @RajeevRC_X/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

Alin Sherin Abraham, a 10-month-old baby girl, became the youngest organ donor in Kerala by giving a new lease of life to many others. A resident of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta, Abraham was critically injured in a road accident on February 5 while travelling from Kottayam to Thiruvalla.

The incident unfolded when a car coming from the opposite direction rammed into the vehicle, leaving Abraham with severe injuries. According to Manorama Online, the baby was travelling with her mother and grandparents.

She was initially admitted to hospitals in Changanassery and Thiruvalla before being shifted to Amrita Hospital on February 7. On February 13, doctors declared her brain dead. Amid the grief, her father, Arun Abraham and mother, Sherin Ann John, consented to donate her organs.

The organs were retrieved at Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam. The donations include a liver, two kidneys, a heart valve and two eyeballs, the report stated.

The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital. The child is the youngest in the state to receive a liver through posthumous organ donation. The two kidneys will go to a child being treated at the Pediatric Nephrology Ward of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College SAT Hospital. The heart valve will be transplanted at Sree Chitra Institute, while the two eyeballs will remain at Amrita Hospital, the report added.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Kerala’s Governor, shared a note on X. “Deeply moved by the noble decision of Shri Arun Abraham and Smt. Sherin John, who chose to donate the organs of their little angel Aalin Sherin Abraham, after she tragically lost her life in an accident. May Aalin’s soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” he wrote.

Also Read | This autorickshaw driver’s daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands

Health Minister Veena George expressed gratitude to the parents for their decision taken during extreme grief. She said she shares the sorrow of the family. She also thanked the ambulance driver, health workers, police personnel and members of the public who helped complete the mission.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
pannun
Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court
Seva Teerth, Seva Teerth complex, Narendra Modi, Raisina Hill, Kartavya Bhavan, PMO, Shaktikanta Das, Ajit Doval, Indian express news, current affairs
Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan built to fulfil the aspirations of India: PM Modi
valentines day in bollywood movies
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
excludive madhubala image from express archive
Madhubala carried a revolver after she became the target of a smear campaign, was called 'far superior' than Raj Kapoor
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Bangladesh politics explained: Bangladesh election
With BNP’s landslide win in Bangladesh, India must deal with a complex history
Bhagyashree pushes for cardio warm up
'Gets metabolism up': Decoding Bhagyashree’s high-power warm-up routine
Victoria Espinel
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Advertisement
Must Read
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
'A horror nightmare': How Arjun Erigaisi’s 'pawn war' crushed Magnus Carlsen in a wild Freestyle World Championship upset
File image of Arjun Erigaisi taking on Magnus Carlsen. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
Most mobile apps claiming to help Indian farmers die a natural death: Prof. Yadati Narahari, IISc
prof narahari
After superalignment and AGI Readiness, OpenAI shutters the mission alignment team
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has appointed the former mission alignment head as the company’s chief futurist. (Express Photo)
'Gets metabolism up': Decoding Bhagyashree’s high-power warm-up routine
Bhagyashree pushes for cardio warm up
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement