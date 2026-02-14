A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others

Alin Sherin Abraham, a 10-month-old baby girl, became the youngest organ donor in Kerala by giving a new lease of life to many others. A resident of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta, Abraham was critically injured in a road accident on February 5 while travelling from Kottayam to Thiruvalla.

The incident unfolded when a car coming from the opposite direction rammed into the vehicle, leaving Abraham with severe injuries. According to Manorama Online, the baby was travelling with her mother and grandparents.

She was initially admitted to hospitals in Changanassery and Thiruvalla before being shifted to Amrita Hospital on February 7. On February 13, doctors declared her brain dead. Amid the grief, her father, Arun Abraham and mother, Sherin Ann John, consented to donate her organs.