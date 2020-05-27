Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Company apologises for atta maker ad that said a maid’s hands ‘may be infected’

While the advertisement that was posted on Instagram was removed, screenshots of the campaign was shared and condemned on other  social media platforms for being 'sexist' and 'classist'. The company has now apologised the campaign.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 27, 2020 2:29:12 pm
As the furore against the ad grew calls to boycott the company too flooded social media sites. (Source: @beastoftraal/ Twitter)

Appliances firm Kent RO Systems faced a lot of criticism on social media after a new advertisement for a atta maker device suggested that people shouldn’t allow maid to knead dough since their hands “may be infected”. The ad was pulled down as the outrage mounted and the company has since apologised for it.

The ad read: “Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Choose KENT Atta & Bread Maker for hands-free kneading of dough. Let automation take care of hygiene this time! Don’t compromise on health and Purity.”

While the ad that was posted on Instagram was removed, screenshots of the campaign was shared and condemned on other  social media platforms for being ‘sexist’ and ‘classist’. Many called for a boycott of the company.

The company has since issued an apology on Twitter. In an official statement, the company’s chairman Mahesh Gupta said, “Our recent advertisement of Kent Atta & Bread Maker on social media was unintentional, badly communicated and was wrong. And therefore, it was immediately withdrawn. We are extremely sorry for this incident and want to apologise to everyone, especially to the people whose sentiments were hurt.”

As many called for actions, the statement added, “The advertisement is contrary to the beliefs and professional standards of Kent. We will investigate how our advertisement standards were compromised and we will further take corrective and preventive action so that such incidents are not repeated in future.”

On social media many tagged the company’s brand ambassador Hema Malini and urged the Agra lawmaker to take a stand and stop endorsing the company.

