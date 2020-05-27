Company apologises for atta maker ad that said a maid’s hands ‘may be infected’

As the furore against the ad grew calls to boycott the company too flooded social media sites. (Source: @beastoftraal/ Twitter) As the furore against the ad grew calls to boycott the company too flooded social media sites. (Source: @beastoftraal/ Twitter)

Appliances firm Kent RO Systems faced a lot of criticism on social media after a new advertisement for a atta maker device suggested that people shouldn’t allow maid to knead dough since their hands “may be infected”. The ad was pulled down as the outrage mounted and the company has since apologised for it.

The ad read: “Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Choose KENT Atta & Bread Maker for hands-free kneading of dough. Let automation take care of hygiene this time! Don’t compromise on health and Purity.”

While the ad that was posted on Instagram was removed, screenshots of the campaign was shared and condemned on other social media platforms for being ‘sexist’ and ‘classist’. Many called for a boycott of the company.

“Do you knead atta dough by hand? You’re hands may be infected. Use…” Works perfectly fine. Someone at the agency would have come back with a half-baked research saying maids knead in 80 percent of the TG houses? Or is it simply being classist because no akal? https://t.co/PpUnykepkb — V (@ivivek_nambiar) May 27, 2020

I presume #Kent Atta maker doesn’t want my business. Not only is it unfair to service demographics by assuming all are unhygienic, also assumes me or my husband do not knead atta. A great product bites the dust cos the Ad agency/Product Manager couldn’t see beyond their biases. https://t.co/lVCmjNG5Qp — Avtar Dr Saundarya Rajesh (@SaundaryaR) May 27, 2020

Shameful and shockingly insensitive, classist and discriminatory copy @KentROSystems Deeply disappointing that a reputed company like yours should endorse such horrible regressive blatantly anti poor thinking! Which agency has written this trash????? Pls take down this ad! https://t.co/7tYz9kAkfF — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 26, 2020

The concept of pure and impure has been the marker of untouchability. Advertisement by Kent is casteist and classist The authorities of Kent should be booked under appropriate legal action because untouchability and it’s promotion is a crime#BoycottKent pic.twitter.com/QbN2CU7pYg — Chamandeep singh (@bhukalbhuna121) May 27, 2020

The concept of “pure” and “impure” has been the marker of untouchability. This advertisement by Kent is casteist, classist and sexist. The authorities of Kent should be booked under appropriate legal action because untouchability and it’s promotion is a crime! #BoycottKent pic.twitter.com/F47oiLL3G0 — Damni Kain (@DamniKain) May 27, 2020

What a disgustingly abhorrent ad. Kent, and your advertising agency – you should be ashamed of yourself. Govt needs to make them retract this immediately with a public apology plus a substantial donation to migrant workers relief pic.twitter.com/Icsoj1LYED — Harini Nagendra (@HariniNagendra) May 27, 2020

Technology was supposed to liberate women (and men) from repetitive, unimaginative, routine tasks—the drudgery. It takes a completely warped mentality to use it to enforce a and promote #caste division. #Kent #CasteistAd @mangalwadi_v pic.twitter.com/gIbeQ5Y9xA — Ashish Alexander (@AshishAlexander) May 27, 2020

Hi #Kent @KentROSystems, what casteist classist bullshit is this?? You should be ashamed of yourself for putting this ad out. pic.twitter.com/fwJRslPuS4 — Japleen Pasricha (@japna_p) May 26, 2020

wrong.offensive.chauvinistic.

disrespect the entire community of domestic help.this advertisement jeopardise social cohesion and is detrimental to progress of the nation.#kent pic.twitter.com/qPIkP9jGW2 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) May 26, 2020

#Kent – the infection is not in the maid’s hands as much as it’s on your mind. Shame on you for such callous copy.#coronavirusinindia#LockdownTaughtMe pic.twitter.com/BKWuEdZw9c — Vasanthi Hariprakash (@vasanthihari) May 26, 2020

The company has since issued an apology on Twitter. In an official statement, the company’s chairman Mahesh Gupta said, “Our recent advertisement of Kent Atta & Bread Maker on social media was unintentional, badly communicated and was wrong. And therefore, it was immediately withdrawn. We are extremely sorry for this incident and want to apologise to everyone, especially to the people whose sentiments were hurt.”

As many called for actions, the statement added, “The advertisement is contrary to the beliefs and professional standards of Kent. We will investigate how our advertisement standards were compromised and we will further take corrective and preventive action so that such incidents are not repeated in future.”

Please accept our sincere apologies for having published the Ad of Kent Atta & Bread Maker. It was unintentional but wrongly communicated and it has been withdrawn. We support and respect all sections of the society. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman — Kent RO (@KentROSystems) May 27, 2020

On social media many tagged the company’s brand ambassador Hema Malini and urged the Agra lawmaker to take a stand and stop endorsing the company.

