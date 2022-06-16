‘Feels like an achievement’: Kenny Sebastian delighted to find himself in high-school English paper

Finding names of celebrities or eminent personalities in textbooks and question papers is not unheard of. However, finding your own name in a question paper one fine day can be quite the experience. Ask stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian, who was pleasantly surprised to see his name appear in a high school exam paper.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of an English paper where in one of the questions for creative writing skills, his name was mentioned. “Mr. Kenny Sebastian, the popular stand-up comedian, was to perform in your school. Due to some reasons, the programme was postponed. Write a notice in about 50 words informing the students about the new date on which he is coming. You are Ali/Alisia, Secretary Arts Club, The Sunrise Public School, Delhi,” the 5-mark question read.

“This feels more like an achievement than any award honestly,” Sebastian admitted candidly, saying someone DM-ed him.

“I like how professional I am in the question. I just postponed the show, I didn’t cancel it,” the comedian wrote, sharing the question paper on Instagram. He also gave a shout out to the person who set the question paper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Sebastian (@kennethseb)

The 31-year-old also quipped that he too wanted to announce his tour like this, through an English question paper awarding 5 marks. “Kenny Sebastian is performing in your city. Write a letter to your family inviting them to go for it together.”

Calling it a “full circle”, he added: “Also english was my favourite subject (and teacher) in school.”

Although he was surprised, his dear friend Abish Mathew tagged him in another question paper to say this had happened before. Earlier, alongside Sebastian, Mathew and Kanan Gill were mentioned in a maths paper where students had to determine the value of S.

Although it is clear where the question paper is from, many commented how they loved the teacher’s candour.

It’s not just comedians, time and again, alongside famous people, even internet sensations have been found in question papers. From a ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa’ reference in an IIT questionnaire in 2016 to the recent mention of ‘Minnal Murali’ in Kerala engineering question papers after the film’s success, they have always left netizens in splits.