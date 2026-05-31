Huge crowds slow movement on Kedarnath trail, sparks debate: ‘No longer about record numbers’

Kedarnath is regarded as one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimage destinations (Photos: @KumaonJagran/X)

The pilgrimage route to Kedarnath saw an extraordinary surge in devotees. The overwhelming turnout has led to severe crowding along the trek, resulting in extended waiting times and slow movement for pilgrims.

Videos from the route capture large crowds packed along the narrow mountain pathway. At several stretches, devotees are moving at a very slow pace as mounting crowds continue to create bottlenecks en route to the temple.

One of the videos shows devotees donning raincoats stuck in the trail. The man recording the camera says that the situation has been further complicated by the movement of horses and mules along the trail.