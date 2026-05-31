Huge crowds slow movement on Kedarnath trail, sparks debate: ‘No longer about record numbers’

The pilgrimage route to Kedarnath saw an extraordinary surge in devotees. The overwhelming turnout has led to severe crowding along the trek, resulting in extended waiting times and slow movement for pilgrims.
Videos from the route capture large crowds packed along the narrow mountain pathway. At several stretches, devotees are moving at a very slow pace as mounting crowds continue to create bottlenecks en route to the temple.
One of the videos shows devotees donning raincoats stuck in the trail. The man recording the camera says that the situation has been further complicated by the movement of horses and mules along the trail.
Sharing the video, an X user wrote, “Kedarnath is witnessing such massive crowds that even people are now stuck in traffic. The question is no longer about record numbers, but about how much the Himalayan ecosystem and infrastructure can realistically handle.”
Watch here:
Kedarnath is witnessing such massive crowds that even people are now stuck in traffic.
The question is no longer about record numbers, but about how much the Himalayan ecosystem and infrastructure can realistically handle.
Video Credit: Social Media pic.twitter.com/YNX4wHFPq3
— Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) May 30, 2026
The video has since gained momentum across all social media platforms, prompting numerous reactions. “There was a reason why it was so difficult to get to these sacred places that the pilgrimage was undertaken only in one’s twilight years,” an X user wrote.
“They should start an online ticket system for darshan. Finite tickets & time slots,” another user argued. “Uttarakhand Government must check the inflow of unhindered devotees or tourists to Badri Kedar and Gangotri Yamnotri! Himalyan ecology is very sensitive! U can’t play with the lives of people!” a third user reacted.
Kedarnath is regarded as one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimage destinations and draws lakhs of devotees each year. Situated in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, the temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is counted among the 12 revered Jyotirlingas. It also forms an integral part of the Char Dham Yatra.
Located at an elevation of approximately 3,583 metres in the Garhwal Himalayas, the shrine remains accessible only for a few months each year because of harsh weather conditions. Most pilgrims begin their journey from Gaurikund and undertake a trek of nearly 16 km to reach the temple. The annual pilgrimage typically commences in April or May and continues until October or November.
DISCLAIMER: This content should not be used as professional advice regarding public health, safety regulations, or travel standards.