Kathputli performer sings Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’ as puppets dance in Rajasthan’s Amer Fort. Watch

Kathputli or puppetry is a traditional play using rag dolls or puppets in Rajasthan. The ancient art is still popular inside various forts in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. However, even a Kathputli wala seems to have embraced modernity as he was seen singing Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’ song and making his puppet dance to it.

A woman named Simrita shared the clip of the Kathputli wala playing the dholak and singing Waka Waka inside the Amer Fort, a historic hill fort in the town of Amer located 11 km from Jaipur.

Also Read | Watch: Santa Claus grooves to Rajasthani folk music

“POV: you find Shakira outside of Amer Fort in Rajasthan,” says a text insert on the video. As the man plays the dholak, a puppet dances to the song.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by simrita (@simrita.jpg)

Posted five days ago, the video has amassed a million views, making it viral.

“Asia tour started early,” commented a user. “Shakira ye dekh kar wapis Afrika chali gayi (Shakira returned to Africa afer seeing this),” joked another. “Why compare with Shakira she’s perfect in her own way,” wrote a third. “Once these were the only sources for entertainment, kids used to watch this instead of phones… can we do something to bring that back,” suggested another netizen. “Her hips don’t lie,” posted yet another.

The song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) sung by Colombian singer Shakira was the official song of the 2010 Fifa World Cup, held in South Africa for the first time. The song also featured Freshlyground, a South African Afro-fusion band.