Kathak dancer’s performance on hope in spite of the coronavirus is a social media hit

The impromptu performance to Mishra’s poignant lines has struck a chord with many online. (Source: Mrinalini/ Instagram) The impromptu performance to Mishra’s poignant lines has struck a chord with many online. (Source: Mrinalini/ Instagram)

A young Kathak dancer’s interpretive performance of a poem about hope despite the deaths and lockdowns due to the COVID-19 virus has brought her unexpected fame on social media.

Mrinalini, who goes only by her first name and is a data scientist with an analytics firm, performed her interpretation of a poem by Kuldeep Mishra in the corridor of her building. Since she uploaded the video it has been viewed on Instagram over 20,000 times and has been shared on many other platforms.

“This is the first dance video I have put out myself, in fact. So, I hadn’t planned or expected it to reach so many people” she told indianexpress.com in an email interview. The 26-year-old professional dancer said she had previously only performed before live audiences.

Watch the video here:

Mrinalini said she was overwhelmed by the feedback, but the experience has been gratifying.

“Strangers said they were touched, they cried, they laughed, and most importantly they were filled with hope. The feedback has been most rewarding and I am very blessed to have impacted people’s lives,” she said. Mrinalini said she performed the poem because its words “struck a chord”.

“His (Mishra’s) voice and his words certainly set my creative process in motion and we collaborated by accident, without knowing each other,” she said.

Mrinalini, who is a recipient of the Sahitya Kala Parishad Scholarship to Young Artists awarded by the Delhi government, said she was introduced to the poem by her mother over evening tea. In an hour, she had composed the choreography and it was shot on her mobile phone.

“The words were soulful and my art found expression in it. It was really that simple. I realised later when so many people wrote to me that a message had indeed emerged from it. It gives us hope of a better tomorrow in trying times like the only we are in,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd