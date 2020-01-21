Kashmiri youth impresses netizens with ‘snow car’, says he can make Taj Mahal too

With over 2,000 likes, the post has been flooded with netizens complimenting Ahmad for his artwork. With over 2,000 likes, the post has been flooded with netizens complimenting Ahmad for his artwork.

A Kashmiri youth seems to have made the most out of the recent snowfall in the Valley. Hailing from Kashmir, Zubair Ahmad has left netizens impressed after he made a car out of snow. Pictures of the intricately created vehicle prompted several reactions after they went viral on social media.

According to ANI, this is not the first time that Ahmad has made unique objects from the snow. “I have been doing this since childhood. I can build anything using snow, even Taj Mahal, I just need resources. I want to create something for the world to see,” he told the news agency.

J&K: A Kashmiri youth, Zubair Ahmad has made a ‘snow car’ that is garnering the interest of locals in Srinagar. He says,”I’ve been doing this since childhood. I can build anything using snow, even Taj Mahal, I just need resources. I want to create something for the world to see”. pic.twitter.com/5VcHOPRK4U — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

With over 2,000 likes, scores of netizens have complimented Ahmad for his artwork.

