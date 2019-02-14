Kashmiri group’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ tribute is India’s lone entry in official fan anthem

With Game of Thrones fans around the world eagerly waiting for April to catch the final season of the show, the makers of the show released an official fan anthem video. The video featured everything from videos of the theme music to GOT-inspired weddings. And there’s an Indian entry in the video as well! A special tribute from Kashmir is the only bit from India to make it to the video.

A beautiful fan film called ‘The Cure – Game of Thrones Kashmiri Tribute’ has featured in the video and is being praised on Twitter. The beautiful rendition of the theme music features traditional Kashmiri instruments like the rabab and no’t. The tune has been played by musicians Sufiyan Malik (rabab), Hujat Kirmani (piano) & Zakir Bakshi (no’t & guitar).

Although many Indians might have liked to see the group for longer, the sound of the rabab is haunting despite the short duration for which it features.

The video combines some of the most popular tributes paid by fans from across the globe.

Brilliant! Game of Thrones OST cover by a group of talented Kashmiri youngsters has been featured in the show’s official tribute anthem. Wish someone from the national media would do a story on it. https://t.co/dt7g80mlTo — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 13, 2019

How amazing to see your tribute featured here. Well done to all of you. I’ve watched it countless times. By far one of the best GoT tributes anywhere. https://t.co/lvmfMyZjtu — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 13, 2019

It’s an amazing video. I love the music of rabab. I can say that traditional instruments has its own charm. Well done guys. @TheOtherRumi https://t.co/XExf7evKJY — Pooja Singh (@1994PoojaSingh) February 14, 2019

Let’s celebrate our Kashmiri brother Ruman Hamdani being featured by the official handle of GoT. It’s a big deal! @TheOtherRumi Please share the entire track – couldn’t find it on YT https://t.co/cEHyFcYMno — Pranav Chaturvedi (@ThePranavC) February 13, 2019

It’s really a proud moment for all of us. Feeling really happy for you.

Best of luck with whatever you do. — Bhatt Arzeem 1D (@Iamarzeem) February 13, 2019

i listened it when it was posted on YouTube…Hats Off — Lone Yasir (@LoneYasser8) February 13, 2019

The tribute from Kashmir also features characters inspired by those in the hit HBO series. So there’s a Jon Snow accompanied by his own desi Night’s Watch and there are some superb shots of snow-clad mountains. And there’s a cameo by Tyrion and the Night King.

Watch the full video here:

Shot in Gulmarg, the video had garnered a lot of positive feedback when it was released last year.