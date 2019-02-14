Toggle Menu
Kashmiri group’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ tribute is India’s lone entry in official fan anthem

In the video, the channel combines some of the most famous tributes paid by fans from across the globe and the inclusion surely made everyone in India feel proud.

The beautiful shot in Gulmarg is winning hearts online.

With Game of Thrones fans around the world eagerly waiting for April to catch the final season of the show, the makers of the show released an official fan anthem video. The video featured everything from videos of the theme music to GOT-inspired weddings. And there’s an Indian entry in the video as well! A special tribute from Kashmir is the only bit from India to make it to the video.

A beautiful fan film called ‘The Cure – Game of Thrones Kashmiri Tribute’ has featured in the video and is being praised on Twitter. The beautiful rendition of the theme music features traditional Kashmiri instruments like the rabab and no’t. The tune has been played by musicians Sufiyan Malik (rabab), Hujat Kirmani (piano) & Zakir Bakshi (no’t & guitar).

Although many Indians might have liked to see the group for longer, the sound of the rabab is haunting despite the short duration for which it features.

The tribute from Kashmir also features characters inspired by those in the hit HBO series. So there’s a Jon Snow accompanied by his own desi Night’s Watch and there are some superb shots of snow-clad mountains. And there’s a cameo by Tyrion and the Night King.

Watch the full video here:

Shot in Gulmarg, the video had garnered a lot of positive feedback when it was released last year.

