Wednesday, July 22, 2020
COVID19

Kashmir newspaper wins praise for campaign in which it gave away free face masks

The newspaper encouraged readers to wear a mask due to the pandemic and also attached a disposable mask on its front page.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 22, 2020 3:53:12 pm
Many have been sharing pictures of the newspaper’s frontpage lauding its efforts to raise awareness. (basiitzargar/ Twitter)

A Kashmiri newspaper is being praised for taking “social responsibility to next level” after it distributed free face masks with Tuesday’s edition of the paper. Photos of the Urdu newspaper are being widely shared on social media and is receiving praise.

‘Roshni’, one of the oldest newspapers in Kashmir, encouraged readers to wear a mask due to the Covid-19 pandemic but also attached a disposable mask on its front page. The text on the page said: “Mask ka istemal zaroori hai (using a mask is necessary)”, with an arrow pointing to the attached mask.

“With this, not only you, but those around you can be protected from coronavirus,” it read.

Zahoor Ahmad Shora, Editor-in-Chief of Daily Roshni, said they realised many were still not taking wearing masks seriously and many had been seen out in the streets without masks on. He told Free Press Kashmir that they had to hire more people to pack the masks and get the edition ready.

The initiative was praised by many on social media who pointed out that the paper is priced at just Rs 2, which is lower than the cost of the mask. People praised the gesture to raise awareness about masks.

Following a sharp spike in July, Jammu and Kashmir have 6,100 active cases, over 4,900 of them in the Valley. On Monday, the Union Territory saw its highest single-day spike of 751 cases, which also led to the cancelling of Amarnath Yatra this year.

