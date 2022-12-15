Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Passengers get a traditional dance welcome at Jabalpur railway station

The Ministry of Railways shared a clip featuring a group of women and a man performing a traditional dance at Jabalpur railway station. The performance was part of welcoming passengers headed for ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ and the dancers were seen making their moves in unison.

“Meeting of two cultures! Passengers of Chennai-Gaya Express (Train No. 12390) going to participate in ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ received a warm welcome at Jabalpur station where women delegates showcased their culture through traditional dance,” Ministry of Railways tweeted in roughly translated Hindi.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 11,400 views on Twitter. The performance did not go down well with several users who questioned why a religious dance was held at the railway station. A user commented, “no religious activities of any manner should be allowed in Indian railways ,.IR is secular organization.” Another user wrote, “Where is that gang? Why religious dance on the platform.” A third user commented, “But why this religious activity at public place????”

The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is a month-long programme organised in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and is scheduled to end on December 16. The programme inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is touted to celebrate the traditional links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are expected to visit Kashi. Seminars, site visits, exhibits of handlooms, handicrafts, One District One Product (ODOP) items, books, documentaries, cuisine etc. are also part of the programme, as per a press release.