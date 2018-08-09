Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Tweeple reminisce 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' days with Komolika memes

With her elaborate 'bindis' and exclusive background music, Komolika Basu from Kasauti Zindagi Kay was hard to miss. A picture shared by a Twitter user brought back memories of the character as well as some funny memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 9, 2018 7:37:21 pm
Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasautii Zindagii Ki, kamalika, kamalika tweet, kamalika memes, anurag basu, viral kamalika memes, Do you remember any other characters in this show? (Source: gautamah1/Twitter)
Much before Netflix and Amazon Prime dominated our mind space, there was a time when Indian television was ruled by shows directed by Ekta Kapoor. If you grew up in the 90s or early 2000s, then small screen serials such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar KiiKahiin to Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi are sure to ring a bell.

With almost every serial featuring an overtly positive character, it was hard to pick a favourite. However, among the many female villains, ‘Komolika Basu’ played by actor Urvashi Dholakia managed to stand out. With her elaborate ‘bindis’ and exclusive background music, she was hard to miss and forget. And these memes on Twitter clearly prove that. Twitter user Ruia shared a picture from one of the episodes featuring Dholakia in a classroom with a caption, “Komolika my MBA in business analytics queen.”

This was all that people needed. Within no time the picture went viral and many tweeted out memes made from it. Here are some of the funniest ones trending online:

Do you remember any other characters in this show? Tell us in the comments section below.

