Tweeple reminisce ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’ days with Komolika memes

Do you remember any other characters in this show? (Source: gautamah1/Twitter) Do you remember any other characters in this show? (Source: gautamah1/Twitter)

Much before Netflix and Amazon Prime dominated our mind space, there was a time when Indian television was ruled by shows directed by Ekta Kapoor. If you grew up in the 90s or early 2000s, then small screen serials such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kahiin to Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi are sure to ring a bell.

ALSO READ | YouTuber PewDiePie pokes fun at Ekta Kapoor, Indians and bizarre ‘desi’ posts

With almost every serial featuring an overtly positive character, it was hard to pick a favourite. However, among the many female villains, ‘Komolika Basu’ played by actor Urvashi Dholakia managed to stand out. With her elaborate ‘bindis’ and exclusive background music, she was hard to miss and forget. And these memes on Twitter clearly prove that. Twitter user Ruia shared a picture from one of the episodes featuring Dholakia in a classroom with a caption, “Komolika my MBA in business analytics queen.”

komolika my MBA in business analytics queen pic.twitter.com/8zmLgXiH5F — Ruia (@gautamah1) August 5, 2018

This was all that people needed. Within no time the picture went viral and many tweeted out memes made from it. Here are some of the funniest ones trending online:

Amount of money my family thinks i make vs i actually make https://t.co/9pwsFn5Lpo — Oh hi Shan!! (@thenamealy) August 5, 2018

Money saving graph in my life https://t.co/9pwsFn5Lpo — Oh hi Shan!! (@thenamealy) August 5, 2018

Komolika describing the efforts made in the relationship before and after.

‘Acceptance of proposal’ being the Peak. pic.twitter.com/W8ejZliIG7 — Lady Nisha (@Lady_nishaaa) August 6, 2018

Even Komolika knows the truth. pic.twitter.com/WXJSCcdvDT — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 7, 2018

Back in the slums of 2003 when Tableau didn’t exist https://t.co/4STpO8W3Dn — Suzie (@DaysofCondor) August 6, 2018

Do you remember any other characters in this show? Tell us in the comments section below.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd