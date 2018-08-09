Tweeple reminisce ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’ days with Komolika memes

Much before Netflix and Amazon Prime dominated our mind space, there was a time when Indian television was ruled by shows directed by Ekta Kapoor. If you grew up in the 90s or early 2000s, then small screen serials such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kahiin to Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi are sure to ring a bell.
With almost every serial featuring an overtly positive character, it was hard to pick a favourite. However, among the many female villains, ‘Komolika Basu’ played by actor Urvashi Dholakia managed to stand out. With her elaborate ‘bindis’ and exclusive background music, she was hard to miss and forget. And these memes on Twitter clearly prove that. Twitter user Ruia shared a picture from one of the episodes featuring Dholakia in a classroom with a caption, “Komolika my MBA in business analytics queen.”
komolika my MBA in business analytics queen pic.twitter.com/8zmLgXiH5F
— Ruia (@gautamah1) August 5, 2018
This was all that people needed. Within no time the picture went viral and many tweeted out memes made from it. Here are some of the funniest ones trending online:
Amount of money my family thinks i make vs i actually make https://t.co/9pwsFn5Lpo
— Oh hi Shan!! (@thenamealy) August 5, 2018
Money saving graph in my life https://t.co/9pwsFn5Lpo
— Oh hi Shan!! (@thenamealy) August 5, 2018
*Kasauti Sunday ki*😭#komolika pic.twitter.com/7t4whLT4Tz
— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) August 6, 2018
#EngvInd so far pic.twitter.com/ndcsCFqwZ1
— Bade Chote (@badechote) August 7, 2018
Komolika describing the efforts made in the relationship before and after.
‘Acceptance of proposal’ being the Peak. pic.twitter.com/W8ejZliIG7
— Lady Nisha (@Lady_nishaaa) August 6, 2018
Even Komolika knows the truth. pic.twitter.com/WXJSCcdvDT
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 7, 2018
Back in the slums of 2003 when Tableau didn’t exist https://t.co/4STpO8W3Dn
— Suzie (@DaysofCondor) August 6, 2018
Do you remember any other characters in this show? Tell us in the comments section below.
