On Karwa Chauth, photos about preparations and memes about hunger dominate social media

Joking about many clichés, like endless waiting for the moon to appear, many shared memes on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, there were plenty of photos on social media about preparations for the event, as well as memes about what it’s like to observe the fast.

Karwa Chauth, a traditional Hindu festival where women fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands’ long life and safety, falls during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik in Hindu lunar calendar. Many took to social media to share images for preparations despite the pandemic, which included getting mehendi applied at home instead of outside. There were also memes about hunger pangs and the impact of a late moon sighting to break the fast.

Many also shared how the celebration of the festival was quite different from how it’s portrayed in cinema and serials.

Feeling of Moon on the next day of #KarwaChauth pic.twitter.com/Sa1cytPeaF — Tweet_Bazz (@itweetbazz) November 4, 2020

When you have not eaten anything throughout the day and moon rises late at night #KarwaChauth pic.twitter.com/7O7aMr2LPL — IMPOSToR 🎭 (@Tez_Gendbaz) November 4, 2020

Husband on Karwachauth Be Like :- pic.twitter.com/wZWIy9EaYb — Rapper Anie (@AnieRapper) November 4, 2020

Husband’s on karwachauth be like pic.twitter.com/9bk70tn3pv — Apekshahahaha (@ApekshaVilas) November 4, 2020

Pic 1 : When He says to do Karwachauth fast to you

Pic 2 : when he tells that He is also fasting for you ❤. pic.twitter.com/hwNV48pXAz — 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) November 4, 2020

When Nibbi see GOLGAPPE on Karwachauth fast : pic.twitter.com/ZJAiovGAOb — ___sabkakatega___ (@sabkakatega12) November 4, 2020

No one – Girls on karwachauth – pic.twitter.com/wdWouS1pM8 — शिvam (@Oye_protein) November 3, 2020

16yrs old girl celebrating Karwachauth with her bf https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png *Single 20yrs old girl watching them pic.twitter.com/mDs03EnCEt — Epic_Boy★ (@Vishalrajput103) November 4, 2020

When it’s karwachauth and you hear your daughter saying

“aaj bhookh nahi lagi hai” Father be like –#karvachauth pic.twitter.com/U9lLkplpfh — Yash Hardenia (@Yash_Hardenia) November 4, 2020

The origin of festival can be traced back to the Mahabharata when Savitri is said to have begged the God of Death, Lord Yama, for her husband’s soul. Festivities on the occasion are observed in states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh among others.

Another legend from the Mahabharta involves Arjuna, who is said to have gone to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days. Worried about his safety, Draupadi sought Lord Krishna’s help and he is said to have advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Lord Shiva’s safety. Draupadi is said to have followed the instructions, and Arjuna returned home safely.

