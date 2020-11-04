scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Bihar polls

On Karwa Chauth, photos about preparations and memes about hunger dominate social media

#KarwaChauth was trending on Twitter, with many sharing photos about preparations despite the pandemic. There were also plenty of memes about fasting.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 4, 2020 3:10:35 pm
karwa chauth, karwa chauth 2020, karwa chauth 2020 date, karwa chauth 2020 date in india, karwa chauth 2020 dates, karwa chauth date, karwa chauth 2020 date, karwa chauth date in india, when is karwa chauth in 2020, karwa chauth in india, karwa chauth date 2020, karwa chauth 2020 puja vidhi, karwa chauth puja timingsJoking about many clichés, like endless waiting for the moon to appear, many shared memes on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, there were plenty of photos on social media about preparations for the event, as well as  memes about what it’s like to observe the fast.

Karwa Chauth, a traditional Hindu festival where women fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands’ long life and safety, falls during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik in Hindu lunar calendar. Many took to social media to share images for preparations despite the pandemic, which included getting mehendi applied at home instead of outside. There were also memes about hunger pangs and the impact of a late moon sighting to break the fast.

Many also shared how the celebration of the festival was quite different from how it’s portrayed in cinema and serials.

The origin of festival can be traced back to the Mahabharata when Savitri is said to have begged the God of Death, Lord Yama, for her husband’s soul. Festivities on the occasion are observed in states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh among others.

Another legend from the Mahabharta involves Arjuna, who is said to have gone to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days. Worried about his safety, Draupadi sought Lord Krishna’s help and he is said to have advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Lord Shiva’s safety. Draupadi is said to have followed the instructions, and  Arjuna returned home safely.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 04: Latest News

Advertisement