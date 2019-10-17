Toggle Menu
Karwa Chauth 2019: Social media abuzz with photos, memes and jokes as women fasthttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/karwa-chauth-2019-social-media-abuzz-with-photos-memes-and-jokes-6073421/

Karwa Chauth 2019: Social media abuzz with photos, memes and jokes as women fast

As the buzz grew and #KarwaChauth started dominating trends online, many used the opportunity to share some memes and jokes on the day. While some jokes how the husband felt on the day dedicated for them, others shared the old joke of young girls fasting for their beau secretly.

karwa chauth, karwa chauth 2019, karwa chauth 2019 date, karwa chauth 2019 date in india, karwa chauth puja vidhi, karwa chauth puja, karwa chauth 2019 october date, karwa chauth date in india, when is karwa chauth in 2019, karwa chauth memes, karwa chauth messages
As many men too fast on Karwa Chauth these days to support their wives, jokes on them flooded Twitter as well.

As the festive season continues, it’s time for Karwa Chauth after the Navratri. Karwa Chauth, a traditional Hindu festival where women fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands’ longevity and safety, falls during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik in Hindu lunar calendar.

The origin of popular festival which is celebrated in a grand way mostly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh among others can be traced back to Mahabharata when Savitri begged the God of Death, Lord Yama, for her husband’s soul. It also finds another mention in the epic that involves Arjun and his wife Draupadi. According to the legend, when Arjuna went to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days, worried about his safety Draupadi sought Lord Krishna’s help. He advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Shiva’s safety. Draupadi adhered to it, and soon Arjuna returned home safely.

Popularised by many Bollywood films and TV shows, the festival is observed in a grand ways, often emulating the on-screen depiction filled with song and dance and of course gifts and mehendis. Social media too is abuzz with the festival as people can’t stop talking about it online.

Initially, the buzz began with women flaunting mehendi designs. But in some cases, it was the husband who donned their creative hats and made some innovative and quirky patterns.

Later, as the buzz grew and #KarwaChauth started dominating trends online, many used the opportunity to share some memes and jokes on the day. While some jokes how the husband felt on the day dedicated for them, others shared the old joke of young girls fasting for their beau secretly.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android