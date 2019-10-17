Karwa Chauth 2019: Social media abuzz with photos, memes and jokes as women fast

As the festive season continues, it’s time for Karwa Chauth after the Navratri. Karwa Chauth, a traditional Hindu festival where women fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands’ longevity and safety, falls during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik in Hindu lunar calendar.

Advertising

The origin of popular festival which is celebrated in a grand way mostly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh among others can be traced back to Mahabharata when Savitri begged the God of Death, Lord Yama, for her husband’s soul. It also finds another mention in the epic that involves Arjun and his wife Draupadi. According to the legend, when Arjuna went to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days, worried about his safety Draupadi sought Lord Krishna’s help. He advised her to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Shiva’s safety. Draupadi adhered to it, and soon Arjuna returned home safely.

Popularised by many Bollywood films and TV shows, the festival is observed in a grand ways, often emulating the on-screen depiction filled with song and dance and of course gifts and mehendis. Social media too is abuzz with the festival as people can’t stop talking about it online.

Initially, the buzz began with women flaunting mehendi designs. But in some cases, it was the husband who donned their creative hats and made some innovative and quirky patterns.

All you want is beautiful mehndi, not fast. 😝 #KarvaChauth pic.twitter.com/6lpD7E7Yde — Lazy Cat (@uPoliticat) October 17, 2019

This years work. Missus is happy. Phew Advertising PS: Bloody tough with a mehendi cone pic.twitter.com/O4w2UQNtee — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 16, 2019

So I messed up Sneha’s plan for Karwa Chauth last night due to something urgent and then late night did this for her. After several iterations this came up well and now we both are giggling 🤭👫

Used a bangle and earbuds to make designs. pic.twitter.com/HsTAa3RdDN — abhishek (@abhishek_tri) October 16, 2019

Later, as the buzz grew and #KarwaChauth started dominating trends online, many used the opportunity to share some memes and jokes on the day. While some jokes how the husband felt on the day dedicated for them, others shared the old joke of young girls fasting for their beau secretly.

Wives waiting for the moon on the terrace towards the end of the day #KarvaChauth pic.twitter.com/HdnhCT2awu — Corporate Dalit (@CorporateDalit) October 17, 2019

#KarwaChauth

All indian married woman’s to moon be like** pic.twitter.com/ScjS77vhyY — Thoda sa funny🇮🇳 (@Shivam_mishra21) October 17, 2019

Pic 1: Married men on normal days

Pic 2: Married men on Karwachauth

😂😂😂😂#KarwaChauth pic.twitter.com/UVmy5Xpn2F — Juhi Rajput (@Juhi_rajput98) October 17, 2019

Wife fast Whole day on

#KarwaChauth Meanwhile husband after skipping breakfast pic.twitter.com/xvjK2Mx9zE — Gagan (@GaganAlmighty) October 17, 2019

Wife fast Whole day on

#KarwaChauth Meanwhile husband after skipping breakfast pic.twitter.com/xvjK2Mx9zE — Gagan (@GaganAlmighty) October 17, 2019

Indian wifes to their husbands 🤣#KarwaChauth pic.twitter.com/laqCfuumi6 — Delhi se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) October 17, 2019