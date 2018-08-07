Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Karunanidhi passes away: ‘End of an era’, Twitterati mourn the death of Kalaignar

M Karunanidhi became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time in 1969 and had held the position in the state in total five times, with the last tenure being in 2006. He breathed his last on Tuesday evening at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 7, 2018 7:48:23 pm
M Karunanidhi, karunanidhi death, rip karunanidhi, kalaignar, karunanidhi dead, karunanidhi tributes, india news, indian express M Karunanidhi, the five-time CM of Tamil Nadu passed away on Tuesday evening.
M Karunanidhi, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK patriarch, passed away on August 7 after battling prolonged illness. The 94-year-old screenwriter-turned-politician breathed his last at Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital on Tuesday.

Karunanidhi became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time in 1969 and had held the position in the state for five times, with the last tenure being in 2006. Although he retired from mainstream politics in 2016, his demise has left a huge void in not only in Tamil Nadu politics but also at the national level. Not just politicians across political spectrum, film buffs and followers mourned the death of the leader on social media.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 and required an extended period of hospitalisation due to “decline” in his general health.

