Karunanidhi passes away: ‘End of an era’, Twitterati mourn the death of Kalaignar

M Karunanidhi, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK patriarch, passed away on August 7 after battling prolonged illness. The 94-year-old screenwriter-turned-politician breathed his last at Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital on Tuesday.
ALSO READ | Karunanidhi death LIVE UPDATES
Karunanidhi became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time in 1969 and had held the position in the state for five times, with the last tenure being in 2006. Although he retired from mainstream politics in 2016, his demise has left a huge void in not only in Tamil Nadu politics but also at the national level. Not just politicians across political spectrum, film buffs and followers mourned the death of the leader on social media.
End of an era for Tamil Nadu. RIP, Kalaignar 🙏🏼 #RIPKalaignar#Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/RnF0wcepk1
— VARA PRASAD (@varaprasad200) August 7, 2018
One Of The Most Powerful Leader In Indian Politics Is No More, RIP @kalaignar89 Thalaivaaaaa You Will Be Remembered Forever In Tamil Nadu’s History! 🙏🏻
பிரியா விடை பெற்றார் மு.க! 😭😭😭😭#RIPKalaignar 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5zdvs8SRtp
— ArunachalaM (@ArunbuddyAP) August 7, 2018
An era of politics , an era of leadership an era of writing … #Kalaignar #karunanidhi #ripkalaignar #ripkarunanithi pic.twitter.com/7HNYrFEFet
— G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) August 7, 2018
◆ 13years of MLA
◆ 5 years of chief minister
◆ undefeated MLA for 1957
◆ poeter
◆ Autor
◆ orator
◆ play write
◆ Screen writer
_ #Karunanidhi 💔😭😭
No no one can replace it#KauveryHospital #RIPKalaignar #RipKarunanidhi
— Santhosh🖤VijaY™ (@santhosh18vijay) August 7, 2018
#RIPKalaignar
Great Loss to Tamilnadu people And Politics…😢😢😔 pic.twitter.com/lBsWHAXVko
— 😈Theri RJ™ (@bornasvijayfan) August 7, 2018
His Ideologies are Immortal..A greatest Tamil Activist…Iconic Politician…Deep condolences to #DMK party Members#Karunanidhi #RIPKalaignar
— Mayuran Sharma (@gmayurang) August 7, 2018
End of an Era 🙏🏻 #RIPKalaignar pic.twitter.com/Iqr78YVCgt
— Dushy (@dushyofficial) August 7, 2018
One of the craziest fan of this mind blowing lyrics#RIPKalaignar, great artist and a great politician pic.twitter.com/ycSJie52xn
— paru💞bankexams📝 (@pandaritebankex) August 7, 2018
End of a legendary era. Heartfelt condolences. #Karunanidhi What a wonderful journey of a Poet Of Public, Screenwriter,
Director, Author, A Magical Mass Orator, A thirteen times undefeated MLA for a period of 60 years,A 5 term CM #RIPKalaignar 😢🙏 People will miss you pic.twitter.com/mmMp0N7cst
— Aditya Gupta (@kadityaworlds) August 7, 2018
13 times mla ……….king of politics ….is no more #RIPKalaignar pic.twitter.com/WMbUiT1wG1
— SureshReddy_NTR🇮🇳 (@sureshNTR6666) August 7, 2018
RIP Kalaignar. End of an era. A great example for hard work. Unparalleled in politics and cinema. #RIPKalaignar
— Saiganesh B (@bsaiganesh) August 7, 2018
He died biologically…But not ideologically…
It will be immortal…
#RIPKalaignar pic.twitter.com/TfeyK8fA2f
— Fidonomics (@fidonomics) August 7, 2018
MLA for 13 times..
Chief Minister for 5 times..
Undefeated MLA..
Poet..
Screenwriter..
Author..
Director..
Playwright..
Legend..
Dr. Kalaingar.
A great leader is no more. . We will miss him for sure. Tamil will miss him. #RIPKalaignar #Karunanidhi
— Mohanraj Krishnan (@Mohanraj_babu) August 7, 2018
Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 and required an extended period of hospitalisation due to “decline” in his general health.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App