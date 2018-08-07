Karunanidhi passes away: ‘End of an era’, Twitterati mourn the death of Kalaignar

M Karunanidhi, the five-time CM of Tamil Nadu passed away on Tuesday evening. M Karunanidhi, the five-time CM of Tamil Nadu passed away on Tuesday evening.

M Karunanidhi, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK patriarch, passed away on August 7 after battling prolonged illness. The 94-year-old screenwriter-turned-politician breathed his last at Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital on Tuesday.

Karunanidhi became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time in 1969 and had held the position in the state for five times, with the last tenure being in 2006. Although he retired from mainstream politics in 2016, his demise has left a huge void in not only in Tamil Nadu politics but also at the national level. Not just politicians across political spectrum, film buffs and followers mourned the death of the leader on social media.

One Of The Most Powerful Leader In Indian Politics Is No More, RIP @kalaignar89 Thalaivaaaaa You Will Be Remembered Forever In Tamil Nadu’s History! 🙏🏻 பிரியா விடை பெற்றார் மு.க! 😭😭😭😭#RIPKalaignar 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5zdvs8SRtp — ArunachalaM (@ArunbuddyAP) August 7, 2018

#RIPKalaignar ◆ 13years of MLA

◆ 5 years of chief minister

◆ undefeated MLA for 1957

◆ poeter

◆ Autor

◆ orator

◆ play write

◆ Screen writer _ #Karunanidhi 💔😭😭 No no one can replace it#KauveryHospital #RIPKalaignar #RipKarunanidhi — Santhosh🖤VijaY™ (@santhosh18vijay) August 7, 2018

His Ideologies are Immortal..A greatest Tamil Activist…Iconic Politician…Deep condolences to #DMK party Members#Karunanidhi #RIPKalaignar — Mayuran Sharma (@gmayurang) August 7, 2018

One of the craziest fan of this mind blowing lyrics#RIPKalaignar, great artist and a great politician pic.twitter.com/ycSJie52xn — paru💞bankexams📝 (@pandaritebankex) August 7, 2018

End of a legendary era. Heartfelt condolences. #Karunanidhi What a wonderful journey of a Poet Of Public, Screenwriter,

Director, Author, A Magical Mass Orator, A thirteen times undefeated MLA for a period of 60 years,A 5 term CM #RIPKalaignar 😢🙏 People will miss you pic.twitter.com/mmMp0N7cst — Aditya Gupta (@kadityaworlds) August 7, 2018

RIP Kalaignar. End of an era. A great example for hard work. Unparalleled in politics and cinema. #RIPKalaignar — Saiganesh B (@bsaiganesh) August 7, 2018

MLA for 13 times..

Chief Minister for 5 times..

Undefeated MLA..

Poet..

Screenwriter..

Author..

Director..

Playwright..

Legend..

Dr. Kalaingar.

A great leader is no more. . We will miss him for sure. Tamil will miss him. #RIPKalaignar #Karunanidhi — Mohanraj Krishnan (@Mohanraj_babu) August 7, 2018

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 and required an extended period of hospitalisation due to “decline” in his general health.

