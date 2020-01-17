A Kartik Aryan line from the new Love Aaj Kal trailer is inspiring memes

Both the lead actors’ lines have been getting meme treatment online. Both the lead actors’ lines have been getting meme treatment online.

The trailer for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal released Friday, but despite the anticipation, people weren’t very impressed. While many pointed out that the film seemed like nothing but a rehash of the 2009 film of the same name that was also made by Imtiaz Ali, some said there was little to look forward to.

However, one line by Aaryan caught the attention of people on social media and it is now a popular meme.

“Aana toh puri tarah aana ya toh aana hi mat,” has been used by many Twitter user to express how they feel when they find themselves in half-baked situations.

Me when seeing my salary slip after the tax deductions. #LoveAajKal2 pic.twitter.com/pje00xv4QN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 17, 2020

#LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKal When my salary on paper is ₹50,000 but after deductions only ₹35000 is being credited every month. Me : pic.twitter.com/HoaZmDjsEg — Ƙαɓír Ⲙαѕѕ🔥 (@KabirMass) January 17, 2020

One line by Sara Ali Khan also inspired plenty of memes. Many Twitter users used the line, “Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho” in memes.

Me to that one Mosquito :

#LoveAajKal2Trailer pic.twitter.com/tPsEAyZX3q — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 17, 2020

Me : I’ll grow my hair longer.

Also me when they are longer :#LoveAajKal2 pic.twitter.com/CjgE3nBjqF — Savage 🇮🇳 (@CutestFunniest) January 17, 2020

When your Facebook Friends tries to send you Game Request.#LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/b3TBvJMbCO — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) January 17, 2020

