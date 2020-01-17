Follow Us:
A Kartik Aryan line from the new Love Aaj Kal trailer is inspiring memes

While many said the film seemed like a remake of the 2009 film of the same name, a couple of lines from the trailer inspired memes on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 17, 2020 6:15:16 pm
love aaj kal, love aaj kal trailer, love aaj kal 2, sara ali khan, kartik aaryan, sara kartik, sartik, imtiaz ali, love aaj kal 2 trailer, love aaj kal memes, kartik aaryan memes, indian express Both the lead actors’ lines have been getting meme treatment online.

The trailer for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal released Friday, but despite the anticipation, people weren’t very impressed. While many pointed out that the film seemed like nothing but a rehash of the 2009 film of the same name that was also made by Imtiaz Ali, some said there was little to look forward to.

However, one line by Aaryan caught the attention of people on social media and it is now a popular meme.

“Aana toh puri tarah aana ya toh aana hi mat,” has been used by many Twitter user to express how they feel when they find themselves in half-baked situations.

One line by Sara Ali Khan also inspired plenty of memes. Many Twitter users used the line, “Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho” in memes.

