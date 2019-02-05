Toggle Menu
Kartik Aaryan’s look in latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh is inspiring memes

As Kartik Aaryan's latest deglam avatar has reminded many Bollywood buffs of Shah Rukh Khan's look from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, others couldn't stop giving is quirky twists drawing parallels to situations when one is cool and trendy while in other is humble and modest.

With Kartik Aaryan’s photos of his usually trendy self in contrast to his humble avatar for the upcoming flim, has led to a meme-fest online.

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared what he’ll look like in upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh and it has garnered a lot of attention online. The Bollywood star, who has mostly played flamboyant and trendy urban characters in the past, looks quite different. He’s sporting a moustache for the first time on screen in the film, which is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name.

As Aaryan steps into the shoes of the legendary Sanjeev Kumar, his look appears to suggest his character is a simple, humble man. However, Aaryan’s latest avatar has also prompted comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

As the photo went viral, Twitterati were quick to come up with memes about it . Much like R Mahadevan’s look in Rocketry, users on the micro-blogging site quickly drew parallels with various life situations that were best described by the contrast in Aaryan’s new look and his regular appearance.

Here are some of the funniest and most relatable memes:

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Producer Juno Chopra of BR Studios added, “Kartik’s new look is sure to surprise everyone. Especially because no one has ever seen him in this look before. He is playing a newly married man in the film and his look needed to be changed. Kartik was sporting enough to go to any length for his character and we are excited to begin shoot for the film”.

