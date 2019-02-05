Kartik Aaryan’s look in latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh is inspiring memes

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared what he’ll look like in upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh and it has garnered a lot of attention online. The Bollywood star, who has mostly played flamboyant and trendy urban characters in the past, looks quite different. He’s sporting a moustache for the first time on screen in the film, which is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name.

Advertising

As Aaryan steps into the shoes of the legendary Sanjeev Kumar, his look appears to suggest his character is a simple, humble man. However, Aaryan’s latest avatar has also prompted comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

As the photo went viral, Twitterati were quick to come up with memes about it . Much like R Mahadevan’s look in Rocketry, users on the micro-blogging site quickly drew parallels with various life situations that were best described by the contrast in Aaryan’s new look and his regular appearance.

Here are some of the funniest and most relatable memes:

Guy Before and After joining Lovely Professional University / Amity pic.twitter.com/WS7FSWLm9G — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 5, 2019

Pic1- FB profile picture.

Pic2- Picture on Driving license . pic.twitter.com/ZrT2wdyCeR — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) February 5, 2019

Engineering 1st year To Engineering Final Year #PatiPatniAurWoh pic.twitter.com/RTC5MarsL0 — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) February 5, 2019

How u see yourself vs

How ur sister see you #PatiPatniAurWoh pic.twitter.com/jNEQH0WYsD — झील🌻 (@girrlwithflaws) February 5, 2019

1. Going to propose a Girl

2. Going for Rishta Pkka karna#PatiPatniAurWoh pic.twitter.com/mqeukhLjoJ — MunNaa 🏌️‍♀️ (@Munnaa09) February 5, 2019

1. Marwari man living in Bhayandar

2. When he shifts to Bandra pic.twitter.com/QLnNoFxGU3 — Bade Chote (@badechote) February 5, 2019

#KartikAaryan IT Engineer working at any MNC :

Weekdays : Weekend : pic.twitter.com/PryGEtheL1 — Harry (@Harry_Humorous) February 5, 2019

PIC1:- When he’s in front of you

PIC:- When he’s in front of your parents #PatiPatniAurWoh #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/XqDKcO5cCn — Mansi Yadav 👑 (@iammansiyadav) February 5, 2019

Accurate representation of

how you look vs how you look

in real life on camera#PatiPatniAurWoh #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/Br9pInIMcQ — Farwa 🌸 (@farwaa_zaidi5) February 5, 2019

Going out with Mom vs Girlfriend pic.twitter.com/YWjp5JdJMw — 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 (@FarziCricketer) February 5, 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Advertising

Producer Juno Chopra of BR Studios added, “Kartik’s new look is sure to surprise everyone. Especially because no one has ever seen him in this look before. He is playing a newly married man in the film and his look needed to be changed. Kartik was sporting enough to go to any length for his character and we are excited to begin shoot for the film”.