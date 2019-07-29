Karnataka park names tiger cub Hima to honour star sprinter

Indian sprinter Hima Das has been winning plaudits from all corners with her five back-to-back gold medals in less than a month. Now in honour of her stunning performance, on World Tiger Day, a six-month-old cub has been named after the ace sprinter.

A baby Royal Bengal tiger in Karnataka’s Bannerghatta Biological Park has been named in the honour of 2018 Asian Games gold medallist.

The executive director of the state-run zoo, Vanashree Vipin Singh, made the announcement while revealing the zoo’s plans and initiative to celebrate the special occasion.

“In view of International Tiger Day, a group of eight tigers were released to the safari area of Bannerghatta Biological Park for public viewing. This included the mother and seven cubs from two litters. Out of the four cubs from the second litter, the fourth cub has been named as Hima, to honour athlete Hima Das who won her fifth gold medal in the last 20 days,” Singh said in a statement.

According to local reports, the authorities in the famous Bengaluru park believe that by naming the cub after the star athlete, they will not only be able to attract more tourists but also raise awareness on tiger conservation.

Hima, who won the U-20 World Championships last year, grabbed her fifth gold of the month last week as she returned to her pet event, the 400m race, in the Czech Republic. She clocked 52.09 seconds, a season-best for Hima, overtaking her previous timing of 52.88 seconds, which she had recorded in Patiala earlier this year.

Earlier in April, Das had failed to complete the 400-metre race in the Asian Athletics Championship due to a back spasm. However, this time winning five gold medals at various competitions in Poland and the Czech Republic, the ‘gold girl of Assam’, who is often fondly called the ‘Dhing Express’, turned heads and won praise for her performance.