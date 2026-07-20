Caught on camera: Tourist plunges 40 feet after zipline safety lock fails at Karnataka resort

After a tourist suffers severe fractures in a 40-foot zipline fall in Karnataka, a viral video triggers massive backlash over adventure sport rules.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 20, 2026 01:08 PM IST
Karnataka zip line accident videoSterling River Resort, however, denied allegations of negligence (Photo: @sidhshuk/X)
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In a horrifying incident, a tourist fell nearly 40 feet during a zipline ride at a resort in Karnataka’s Dandeli. The incident was captured on camera and has sparked concerns over safety standards at adventure destinations.

The victim, identified as Kuber Surpur from Vijayapura, was on a zipline at Sterling River Resort when the safety mechanism reportedly failed midway, causing him to plunge from an estimated 40-foot height. Surpur suffered multiple fractures and nerve damage, several reports stated.

Kuber’s family has demanded accountability from the resort management, arguing that the accident could have been prevented through regular maintenance and adequate safety checks. They have urged authorities to investigate the incident and ensure that similar lapses do not endanger other visitors.

Karnataka resort denies allegations

Sterling River Resort, however, denied allegations of negligence. In a statement, the resort described the incident as an unfortunate mishap and maintained that all prescribed safety protocols were in place at the time of the accident, India Today reported.

Watch here:

The video has been doing rounds across all social media platforms, sparking backlash against adventure tourism in India. “In other places there are rules for strict enforcement. Regular checks. Quick and guaranteed pathway for massive compensation and bankruptcy of the company who wronged.
None of these exist in India. Only happen on paper. That is why doing adventure sports is reckless in India,” a user wrote.

Also Read | Woman, 21, dies after bungee fall in Brazil as crew forgets to attach rope

“This is a horrible zipline design. The belts should be stuck to his body such that he doesn’t fall even if he leaves the rope. How was something like this even approved?” another user commented.

“He was lucky that he survived with injuries. There are many incidents where the victims weren’t so lucky and lost their lives. It should be banned. Any untrained tom dick and harry is allowed to organize such sport activities without any certification,” a third user reacted.

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