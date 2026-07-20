Caught on camera: Tourist plunges 40 feet after zipline safety lock fails at Karnataka resort

In a horrifying incident, a tourist fell nearly 40 feet during a zipline ride at a resort in Karnataka’s Dandeli. The incident was captured on camera and has sparked concerns over safety standards at adventure destinations.

The victim, identified as Kuber Surpur from Vijayapura, was on a zipline at Sterling River Resort when the safety mechanism reportedly failed midway, causing him to plunge from an estimated 40-foot height. Surpur suffered multiple fractures and nerve damage, several reports stated.

Kuber’s family has demanded accountability from the resort management, arguing that the accident could have been prevented through regular maintenance and adequate safety checks. They have urged authorities to investigate the incident and ensure that similar lapses do not endanger other visitors.