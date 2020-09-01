Videos of an elephant calf at a Karnataka temple ceremony that have netizens smiling

The two-month-old female calf stole hearts on the internet with its cuteness. (sridharmasthala/ Instagram)

Videos of a baby elephant enjoying itself in a Karnataka temple during a ceremony are being widely shared on social media.

The elephant named Shivaani was seen having fun splashing in water while dressed up for a ceremony with its mother at the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dakshina Kannada. Born on July 1 to the temple’s elephant named Lakshmi, the video of the female calf playing with water during her ‘naming ceremony’ has been appreciated by many on social media.

In the video, the calf seems to want to get into an inflatable pool, which seems unable to take its weight. However, that doesn’t stop it from having fun.

Wearing different adornments, the video of the calf at the ceremony has been shared on various social media platforms.

Namakarana of a new born elephant in Dharmasthala, Karnataka :) isn’t that cute !!! :) pic.twitter.com/BiHZWoi4Sl — ND (@SHREYAS_ND) September 1, 2020

“Shivaani is so adorable we cannot stop obsessing over her happy tantrums. Dharmasthala is delighted to have her here!” the temple wrote in its post.

“We have named her Shivaani- the name of Lord Shiva since she is under the care of presiding deity of this temple, Manjunatheshwara. Shivaani is taken care of by government veterinary doctors in the temple,” said Veerendra Heggade, the temple’s Dharmadhikari.

Heggade said that calf’s mother was sent to the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru two years ago to mate.

“In the temple, ‘Gaja seve’ is practiced for many years now where the temple elephants are decorated during festivals and elephant procession are held,” he said.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the videos:

how cute this is really,! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 1, 2020

She brings such joy to everyone around, we are blessed to watch her.Such a bliss to watch her. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🥰 — Amrut Goudar (@twitgoudar) September 1, 2020

Can I bring little Shivani home? 🥺 How is she so cute? 🥺 Wh don’t we have baby elephants everywhere? 🥺 https://t.co/OUS9IWkDUq — infinite monkey (@karthbs1) September 1, 2020

:). It is always joy to see baby elephants curious about their trunk and playing with water. — maribaltbharti (@maribaltbharti) August 31, 2020

Awww she is so cute and naughty ❤️❤️❤️ — Chetana Baliga 🇮🇳 (@BaligaChetana) August 31, 2020

Shivani is very naughty, her parents and mahouts will have their hands full…😀👏🕉️🇮🇳 — Rakesh Mital (@Rakesh_Mital) August 31, 2020

This little one is the happiest thing on the planet today! ❤#shivaani #Dharmasthala pic.twitter.com/hOYCpCq2YM — Ashwini (@JainAsh10) August 31, 2020

She is in a playful mood. Babies belonging to any species are such a joy to look at! 😍❤ — Dee Dee (@dracci) August 31, 2020

Its high time India started making durable toys and bath tubs for Gannu! Let the baby play and splash around without bothering about breaking the tub 😂 — SP (@CynLann) August 31, 2020

Goodness me, never saw anything cuter — Tolerant Bharatiya (@ToIerant_Indian) August 31, 2020

First outstation visit (whenever that happens) is definitely to Dharmastala to visit this one! ❤️ https://t.co/xgELpO3X7O — Karthik Srivatsa (@kakirao) August 31, 2020

Earlier, a video of two elephant calves in Karnataka bonding with zookeepers was widely shared on social media. While one rescued calf in Mysore Zoo was seen running and playing with its keeper. The other was a calf at the Bannerghatta Zoo named Sudha, in honour of Sudha Murty the Chairperson of Infosys Foundation.

#Vedavathi lives walking and running, #Somu takes around three times in a day. Look how she runs!!

She was 89 kgs , when arrived now 110kgs, gained any 20kgs in two months.@aranya_kfd @CZA_Delhi @AnandSinghBS @KarnatakaWorld @PIBBengaluru pic.twitter.com/PFPlpFshWi — Zoos of Karnataka (@ZKarnataka) July 13, 2020

Happy to announce that Elephant Suvarna’s calf will be named as ‘Sudha’ to acknowledge the contribution of Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy towards the cause of wildlife conservation.Madam has kindly consented to our proposal to do so. @ZKarnataka @Infy_Foundation pic.twitter.com/DWYVAVAHSI — Bannerghatta Zoo (@bannerghattazoo) August 25, 2020

