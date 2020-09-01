scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Videos of an elephant calf at a Karnataka temple ceremony that have netizens smiling

The elephant named Shivaani was seen having fun splashing in water while dressed up for a ceremony with its mother at a temple in Karnataka.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 1, 2020 7:57:37 pm
Dharmasthala baby elephant, Dharmasthala elephant naming ceremony, karnataka temple elephant naming ceremony, elephant naming cermony, baby elephant playing with water videos, elephant pool videos, baby elephant videos, indian expressThe two-month-old female calf stole hearts on the internet with its cuteness. (sridharmasthala/ Instagram)

Videos of a baby elephant enjoying itself in a Karnataka temple during a ceremony are being widely shared on social media.

The elephant named Shivaani was seen having fun splashing in water while dressed up for a ceremony with its mother at the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dakshina Kannada. Born on July 1 to the temple’s elephant named Lakshmi, the video of the female calf playing with water during her ‘naming ceremony’ has been appreciated by many on social media.

In the video, the calf seems to want to get into an inflatable pool, which seems unable to take its weight. However, that doesn’t stop it from having fun.

Wearing different adornments, the video of the calf at the ceremony has been shared on various social media platforms.

“Shivaani is so adorable we cannot stop obsessing over her happy tantrums. Dharmasthala is delighted to have her here!” the temple wrote in its post.

“We have named her Shivaani- the name of Lord Shiva since she is under the care of presiding deity of this temple, Manjunatheshwara. Shivaani is taken care of by government veterinary doctors in the temple,” said Veerendra Heggade, the temple’s Dharmadhikari.

Heggade said that calf’s mother was sent to the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru two years ago to mate.

“In the temple, ‘Gaja seve’ is practiced for many years now where the temple elephants are decorated during festivals and elephant procession are held,” he said.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the videos:

Earlier, a video of two elephant calves in Karnataka bonding with zookeepers was widely shared on social media. While one rescued calf in Mysore Zoo was seen running and playing with its keeper. The other was a calf at the Bannerghatta Zoo named Sudha, in honour of Sudha Murty the Chairperson of Infosys Foundation.

