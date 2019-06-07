Karnataka temple priests sit in water-filled vessels while performing puja to please rain gods

The rising temperature and delay in monsoon have left people across the country reeling under the scorching heat—so much so that people have even resorted to spiritual routes in the hope of appeasing the mighty rain gods. Recently, at a temple in Karnataka, a special puja was organised for good rainfall this season but one particular aspect of the ritual baffled all online.

In photos shared by news agency ANI, the priest of the Someshwara temple in Halasuru was seen sitting in two giant vessels filled with water, while another was seen performing the hawan.

Photo of the two priests, one elderly and another young man sitting inside the big utensil holding mobile phones, intrigued all online. Most people were inquisitive to know why they were so engrossed in their phones while the puja was on.

Bengaluru: Pooja performed at Someshwara temple in Halasuru yesterday for better monsoon. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Pe8Fo91MMU — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019

As the tweet garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, many on Twitter tried to decode what they were doing on their phones. While a few users speculated they might have been playing PUBG, others cracked jokes about checking weather apps and directly connecting with the God of Rain!

Pujaris connecting to iCloud https://t.co/Vfw77k0NGV — ankit upadhyay (@sunny_shine1991) June 7, 2019

*When you cant stop using your phone even while you’re taking a bath* https://t.co/c3Y6WXAsVY — siddhant thakur (@siddthakur2) June 7, 2019

Are they whatsapping Indra dev for monsoon? What’s the phones for https://t.co/uh42jxo914 — Confusedicius (@MauveMemory) June 7, 2019

When there is a power cut in summer…👇 https://t.co/LjW9tNwuJR — Venkatesh Bhat M (@VenkyBhatM) June 7, 2019

These prayers will reach the rain gods very fast. The priests are using 4g https://t.co/KOr2FilS5S — Harsaran Singh ਹਰਸ਼ਰਨ ਸਿੰਘ حارسن سنگھ (@Harsarans) June 7, 2019

Pooja on mobile phone. Hi tech ho gya mamla https://t.co/zH6mALuOpq — Uddta Punjab (@navkamboj) June 7, 2019

Only one Priest performing ritual & other two sitting inside the water vessel holding Mobile in hand can bring Monsoon wen it’s not performed with full faith & concentration🙄🙄🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/XwykhWSUXs — Hilly (@mi_hilly) June 7, 2019

Are those two pandit checking weather app already?!!🤣 — Axit Darji (@IMaxit97) June 7, 2019

Paani me baithke Pubg khelne se monsson acha nhi hoga. — Ravi Mishra (@G33kBoyRavi) June 7, 2019

2 pic : when you want to have a swimming pool in your home but you’re living in 1bhk apartment in Mumbai… — DaksH (@iMR0binH00D) June 7, 2019