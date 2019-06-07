Toggle Menu
Karnataka temple priests sit in water-filled vessels while performing puja to please rain gods

While a few users speculated they might have been playing PUBG, others cracked jokes about checking weather apps and directly connecting with the God of Rain!

People were intrigued to know what exactly the priests were doing with phones in their hands during the ceremony. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

The rising temperature and delay in monsoon have left people across the country reeling under the scorching heat—so much so that people have even resorted to spiritual routes in the hope of appeasing the mighty rain gods. Recently, at a temple in Karnataka, a special puja was organised for good rainfall this season but one particular aspect of the ritual baffled all online.

In photos shared by news agency ANI, the priest of the Someshwara temple in Halasuru was seen sitting in two giant vessels filled with water, while another was seen performing the hawan.

Photo of the two priests, one elderly and another young man sitting inside the big utensil holding mobile phones, intrigued all online. Most people were inquisitive to know why they were so engrossed in their phones while the puja was on.

As the tweet garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, many on Twitter tried to decode what they were doing on their phones. While a few users speculated they might have been playing PUBG, others cracked jokes about checking weather apps and directly connecting with the God of Rain!

