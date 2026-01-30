‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral

A brief video from a grassroots cricket match in Karnataka has unexpectedly gone viral, not because of a six or a wicket, but due to a young boy’s remarkably polished English commentary.
Shared on Instagram, the clip captures a modest cricket ground with a dry, dusty pitch, fielders positioned across the outfield, and a few spectators seated under a makeshift shade near the boundary. Sitting among them is a boy with a mic, delivering ball-by-ball commentary with surprising composure and clarity.
What stands out instantly is his sense of timing. He pauses respectfully during the bowler’s run-up and springs into animated analysis the moment the ball is released. “Bowling leg cutter with using pace. This is absolutely, this is what the team needed. What a line and length! What a line and length. Magnificent, spectacular, phenomenal bowling, sir, wonderful bowling,” he says, sounding uncannily like a seasoned professional.
Adding to the charm, the video features on-screen text that reads, “Harsha Bhogle and Ravi Shastri mentoring him in another universe,” cheekily likening the boy’s style to the iconic voices of Indian cricket commentary.
The clip was posted on January 3 with the caption, “Talent doesn’t wait for age, it just needs a mic.” Since then, it has racked up more than 7.3 million views, turning the young commentator into an overnight internet favourite.
Social media users were quick to shower praise. One comment joked, “999 missed calls from Star Sports!” Another wrote, “I can see his passion for Cricket in his commentery.” A third user pointed out a subtle detail, saying, “I really appreciate how he goes silent during the bowler’s run-up.” Others felt his talent deserved nurturing, with one person adding, “If this boy is encouraged and created even more opportunities, his talent will still shine.” Another fan summed it up by calling him “Akash Chopra junior version.”
As reported by The Times of India, the boy is Jaswith Kannadka, 14, from Guthigaru village in Karnataka’s Sullia taluk. A Class 9 student at Kumaraswamy Vidyalaya in Subrahmanya, Jaswith has been steadily making a name for himself as the go-to commentator at local underarm and overhead cricket matches across Sullia and nearby parts of Dakshina Kannada.
Fluent in both English and Kannada, Jaswith first picked up the mic during a village league match. Since then, word of his talent has spread quickly, leading to regular invitations to cover more local tournaments, proof that passion, when noticed, can travel far beyond the boundary.
