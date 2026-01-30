‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral

Shared on Instagram, the clip shows a modest cricket ground where the 14-year-old, seated near the boundary, calmly delivers ball-by-ball commentary with striking clarity as the play unfolds on a dusty pitch.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 04:30 PM IST
Karnataka teen cricket commentaryWhat stands out instantly is his sense of timing. He pauses respectfully during the bowler’s run-up and springs into animated analysis the moment the ball is released
Make us preferred source on Google

A brief video from a grassroots cricket match in Karnataka has unexpectedly gone viral, not because of a six or a wicket, but due to a young boy’s remarkably polished English commentary.

Shared on Instagram, the clip captures a modest cricket ground with a dry, dusty pitch, fielders positioned across the outfield, and a few spectators seated under a makeshift shade near the boundary. Sitting among them is a boy with a mic, delivering ball-by-ball commentary with surprising composure and clarity.

What stands out instantly is his sense of timing. He pauses respectfully during the bowler’s run-up and springs into animated analysis the moment the ball is released. “Bowling leg cutter with using pace. This is absolutely, this is what the team needed. What a line and length! What a line and length. Magnificent, spectacular, phenomenal bowling, sir, wonderful bowling,” he says, sounding uncannily like a seasoned professional.

Adding to the charm, the video features on-screen text that reads, “Harsha Bhogle and Ravi Shastri mentoring him in another universe,” cheekily likening the boy’s style to the iconic voices of Indian cricket commentary.

Watch the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thrishool Gowda (@imthrishool)

 

The clip was posted on January 3 with the caption, “Talent doesn’t wait for age, it just needs a mic.” Since then, it has racked up more than 7.3 million views, turning the young commentator into an overnight internet favourite.

Social media users were quick to shower praise. One comment joked, “999 missed calls from Star Sports!” Another wrote, “I can see his passion for Cricket in his commentery.” A third user pointed out a subtle detail, saying, “I really appreciate how he goes silent during the bowler’s run-up.” Others felt his talent deserved nurturing, with one person adding, “If this boy is encouraged and created even more opportunities, his talent will still shine.” Another fan summed it up by calling him “Akash Chopra junior version.”

As reported by The Times of India, the boy is Jaswith Kannadka, 14, from Guthigaru village in Karnataka’s Sullia taluk. A Class 9 student at Kumaraswamy Vidyalaya in Subrahmanya, Jaswith has been steadily making a name for himself as the go-to commentator at local underarm and overhead cricket matches across Sullia and nearby parts of Dakshina Kannada.

Story continues below this ad

Fluent in both English and Kannada, Jaswith first picked up the mic during a village league match. Since then, word of his talent has spread quickly, leading to regular invitations to cover more local tournaments, proof that passion, when noticed, can travel far beyond the boundary.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tirupati
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
MP Sunil Dattatray Tatkare arrived at NCP office in Mumbai.
NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis to push for quick decision on Deputy CM post
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review and rating: Had the Biju Menon-Joju George starrer arrived before Mirage, it's unlikely that the crime thriller would have been dubbed as even a worthy one-time watch.
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review: Jeethu Joseph delivers yet another unsatisfactory crime thriller aimed solely at outsmarting the audience
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Gandhi Ambedkar
Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Advertisement
Must Read
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Nothing pauses flagship launches in 2026, bets on Phone (4a) series
Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the company will skip launching a new flagship smartphone in 2026, keeping the Phone (3) as its top model.
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement