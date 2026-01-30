‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral

What stands out instantly is his sense of timing. He pauses respectfully during the bowler’s run-up and springs into animated analysis the moment the ball is released

A brief video from a grassroots cricket match in Karnataka has unexpectedly gone viral, not because of a six or a wicket, but due to a young boy’s remarkably polished English commentary.

Shared on Instagram, the clip captures a modest cricket ground with a dry, dusty pitch, fielders positioned across the outfield, and a few spectators seated under a makeshift shade near the boundary. Sitting among them is a boy with a mic, delivering ball-by-ball commentary with surprising composure and clarity.

What stands out instantly is his sense of timing. He pauses respectfully during the bowler’s run-up and springs into animated analysis the moment the ball is released. “Bowling leg cutter with using pace. This is absolutely, this is what the team needed. What a line and length! What a line and length. Magnificent, spectacular, phenomenal bowling, sir, wonderful bowling,” he says, sounding uncannily like a seasoned professional.