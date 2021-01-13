Watch: Snake catcher narrowly escapes being bitten by king cobra

As the snake tries to strike again, the two reptile experts stumble to control it but are finally able to catch.

A video captures the challenges of snake catching and the precise moment a snake catcher was almost bitten by a king cobra while attempting to catch the reptile.

A video of the incident, which took place at Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, was widely circulated on social media and prompted mixed reactions.

In the 37-second clip shared by ANI, a man can be seen trying to catch the serpent near a water body while standing on a fallen tree. Using a wooden stick, as he gets the snake out of its hiding place and another man catches hold of the reptile’s tail.

However, at that moment the snake retaliates and attacks the snake catcher, who loses his balance and falls down. As the snake tries to strike again, the two men struggle with it before finally catching it.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | A reptile expert narrowly escapes being bitten by a Cobra snake while trying to catch the animal Shivamogga, #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/czTc7Zv7pu — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over one lakh times with many wondering whether the snake was being rescued.

Was there really the need to catch the king cobra in its natural habitat? — Sagar V Shelke (@sagarslk) January 12, 2021

Why the hell they were trying to catch the snake from it’s habitat. — Sumanth Shetty (@shettysumanth21) January 12, 2021

The most stupidest way ever seen to catch a snake. — 🇮🇳 प्रशांत 🇮🇳 (@prashant_majhi1) January 12, 2021

Protective gears…at least reaching knees and forehands should be provided by the department for volunteers and professionals. Snakes are so agile and can easily overrun our boney structure. — gogreen (@Peacelover65) January 12, 2021

An apt heading should have been

” A snake rescuer had to be rescued while trying to rescue a snake.” — पहाड़ी_𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓 (@pahadi_mando) January 12, 2021