Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Watch: Snake catcher narrowly escapes being bitten by king cobra

In the 37-second clip, a man can be seen trying to catch the serpent near a water body while standing on a fallen tree.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 6:04:20 pm
Karnataka, snake, snake viral video, Karnataka snake expert king cobra viral video, snake trending, snake video, indian exprss, indian express newsAs the snake tries to strike again, the two reptile experts stumble to control it but are finally able to catch.

A video captures the challenges of snake catching and the precise moment a snake catcher was almost bitten by a king cobra while attempting to catch the reptile.

A video of the incident, which took place at Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, was widely circulated on social media and prompted mixed reactions.

In the 37-second clip shared by ANI, a man can be seen trying to catch the serpent near a water body while standing on a fallen tree. Using a wooden stick, as he gets the snake out of its hiding place and another man catches hold of the reptile’s tail.

However, at that moment the snake retaliates and attacks the snake catcher, who loses his balance and falls down. As the snake tries to strike again, the two men struggle with it before finally catching it.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over one lakh times with many wondering whether the snake was being rescued.

