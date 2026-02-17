Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’

A heartwarming video featuring a group of senior women from an old-age home in Karnataka is melting the internet, with viewers applauding their spirit, confidence and sheer joy.
Posted on the Instagram page of Shantai Vruddashram Old Age Home, the clip shows the residents walking down a leafy pathway in coordinated outfits, bright pink sarees paired with green borders, before breaking into a perfectly timed dance routine.
The women performed the viral choreography set to Chanel by Tyla, recreating the popular hand moves, turns, and beats that have taken over social media feeds. But what truly stood out wasn’t just the accuracy of the steps, it was the enthusiasm. Smiling, waving and keeping rhythm effortlessly, they turned a quiet walkway into a lively stage and a celebration of togetherness.
View this post on Instagram
The video quickly filled with affectionate reactions. Comments ranged from “GO DIVA!!!” and “Divasssssss!” to “They won the trend and blessed my feed”.
One user joked, “Did you see any crumbs lying around? NO, cus they left NONE.” Another wrote, “I just know they were baddies in their era.” A third added, “Imagine the present 21yrs olds who become old in 2070’s the kinda shit they would be doing instead of this.” Several viewers even tagged Tyla saying, “She needs to see this.”
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the residents of the old-age home have gone viral. About a year ago, the same group—fondly called the “cool daadis”—impressed audiences by acing the then-trending APT Dance Challenge, proving once again that fun and flair have no age limit.
Cricket Australia is considering bringing the Australian team back from the T20 World Cup and hosting a BBL game in Chennai, India. Despite concerns about their performance, the BBL has been a success with Perth Scorchers winning six titles. Australia's T20 World Cup fate hinges on the outcome of the game against Zimbabwe.