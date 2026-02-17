Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’

The women performed the viral choreography set to Chanel by Tyla, recreating the popular hand moves, turns, and beats that have taken over social media feeds

A heartwarming video featuring a group of senior women from an old-age home in Karnataka is melting the internet, with viewers applauding their spirit, confidence and sheer joy.

Posted on the Instagram page of Shantai Vruddashram Old Age Home, the clip shows the residents walking down a leafy pathway in coordinated outfits, bright pink sarees paired with green borders, before breaking into a perfectly timed dance routine.

The women performed the viral choreography set to Chanel by Tyla, recreating the popular hand moves, turns, and beats that have taken over social media feeds. But what truly stood out wasn’t just the accuracy of the steps, it was the enthusiasm. Smiling, waving and keeping rhythm effortlessly, they turned a quiet walkway into a lively stage and a celebration of togetherness.