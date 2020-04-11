Karnataka minister, wife clean roads amid coronavirus lockdown, win praise online

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar too thanked him for his gesture. (@BBMPCOMM/ Twitter) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar too thanked him for his gesture. (@BBMPCOMM/ Twitter)

A Karnataka minister and his wife, who were seen sweeping roads in their locality amid the lockdown, are lauded as heroes for ‘upholding the dignity of labour. Setting an example, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar and his wife cleaned the road amid the lockdown, earning praise from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and others.

Sharing the photos of the minister and his wife, Kumar said the minister realised that Lingamma, the pourakarmika in-charge in his residential area had injured her leg and was worried about her cleaning the roads in the morning for the public. So, in a way to relieve her of her toiling task, the couple volunteered to clean the road. “This is a great gesture of humility, civic sense, and service towards BBMP and the pourakarmikas,” he added. (Follow Coronavirus LIVE News Updates here)

See the photos here:

At a time when India is under a lockdown, and most can afford to stay at home, the same can’t be said for essential service workers, who are putting their lives at risks by stepping out. People have been expressing their gratitude to not just healthcare professionals but also sanitation workers and safair karmacharis for keeping the environment clean.

People lauded the minister, who is also Karnataka govt’s COVID-19 spokesperson, and his wife and the pictures quickly started doing rounds on social media platforms. Many others opined that during these times, people should clean the road outside their homes and help to reduce the workload of all essential workers.

@nimmasuresh is undoubtedly a humble committed politician good model politician Road front of all owners is ideal if maintained by owners on their own

in all respect including drains Asphalting foot path trees ect, everything in coordination with other owners on their roads https://t.co/gVxHB0oTjP — LP (@LP85051804) April 10, 2020

Clean your streets .outside your home .#pl initiate this awareness to avoid unnecessary stress for pourakarmikas ,show humanity, why only they have to take pain — jagadish Santoshmani (@JSantoshmani) April 10, 2020

@nimmasuresh leading by example 🙏 — Namma Bengaluroo (@NammaBengaluroo) April 10, 2020

Common man showing citizen how to live! 🙏 — Nitz Mallikarjun (@Nitz_007) April 10, 2020

Great sir, hats off to you sir. You are really inspiration to others and very rare politician like you. Your simplicity speaks @nimmasuresh. — Rudragouda CS (@rudragouda_cs) April 10, 2020

Appreciate your gesture sir,I find accountability is what our hon.minister has shown. — Kalyan74 (@Kalyan74) April 11, 2020

Hats off to you sir…you are an inspiration!! — pk (@prashant130583) April 10, 2020

Kumar is not the only minister who earned plaudits online. State’s Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa too won hearts online when he was pictured feeding stray animals, who have been struggling to get food amid lockdown. Appealing to all citizens, especially in urban areas to take care of birds and street animals to provide them with water and food during this time, the CM appealed, “Try providing them with water and leftovers so they’re not parched and left hungry.”

Please be kind and take some time off to feed stray animals and birds around your homes. Try providing them with water and leftovers so they’re not parched and left hungry.#FeedTheHungers — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 10, 2020

With 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Karnataka on Friday, the total number of cases in the state rose to 207 while 167 persons remain active. Till date, 34 patients have recovered from the infection while six have succumbed to COVID-19 infection. The BBMC decided to seal two wards in the city, in a bid to prevent further spread of novel coronavirus in the areas.

