Thursday, May 06, 2021
Karnataka medical team flies to Delhi to help in Covid fight, honoured by airline staff

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the healthcare workers are seen walking down a ramp as the airline staff greets them with applause.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 6, 2021 5:02:23 pm
Amid mounting Covid-19 cases and the ongoing vaccination drive, healthcare workers are working round the clock to provide utmost care and service to the people of the country. Lauding their contribution in fighting the ongoing pandemic, the airline staff of Indigo honoured a nursing team from Mangalore and Manipal, who were on their way to Delhi to help in different hospitals.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the healthcare workers are seen walking down towards the plane as the staff applauds them. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has been viewed over two lakh times with many thanking the healthcare workers for their service. However, some also discussed the difficult circumstances and pressure under which the medical professionals are working.

