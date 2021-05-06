Karnataka medical team flies to Delhi to help in Covid fight, honoured by airline staff

Since being shared online, the clip has been viewed over two lakh times with many thanking the healthcare workers for their service.

Amid mounting Covid-19 cases and the ongoing vaccination drive, healthcare workers are working round the clock to provide utmost care and service to the people of the country. Lauding their contribution in fighting the ongoing pandemic, the airline staff of Indigo honoured a nursing team from Mangalore and Manipal, who were on their way to Delhi to help in different hospitals.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the healthcare workers are seen walking down towards the plane as the staff applauds them. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Nursing team from Mangalore and manipal on the way to Delhi to help different hospital. Honoured by Indigo @ Mangalore Airport. (Src: @rohithbhat ) 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/QraeIXgK0m — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 4, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has been viewed over two lakh times with many thanking the healthcare workers for their service. However, some also discussed the difficult circumstances and pressure under which the medical professionals are working.

God bless these brave, young covid warriors. I hope they are safe. We thank you for your service 🙏 — Priyanka B (@pbetrabet14) May 4, 2021

Mixed emotions. Why are we in this position and I hope they will remain safe ? Also tremendously proud of these young people. Grateful 🙏 — Sujit K (@sujitk247) May 4, 2021

Our warriors are ever ready for service selflessly, so proud of them. — Shining_Star🚩🇮🇳🚩 (@yashshiningstar) May 5, 2021

Felt emotional. lump in the throat. no less than our soldiers leaving their homes to go to war front. These are young men and women. 🙏🙏🙏 — Vishwa Hombalamath ವಿಶ್ವ ಹೊಂಬಳಮಠ (@vishwahv) May 5, 2021

Can’t thank enough the medical professionals for their service and contribution in these times 🙏🙏 — ashish agarwal (@ashishag_76) May 4, 2021

tears in my eyes. Thank you 🙏❤️ — Umesh (@itsumeshsaini) May 5, 2021