Leopard attacks forest official during rescue in Karnataka; watch video

A video of the incident shows the animal lunging at the official and bringing him to the ground.

A leopard attacked a forest officer during a rescue operation in Karnataka’s Davangere after the animal was struck by a car on a highway. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral.

The injured leopard was spotted lying on the highway after the accident, following which the forest department sent a team to rescue it. Officials tranquillised the animal before attempting to secure it and take it away for medical treatment.

But before the sedative could fully take effect, the leopard suddenly sprang towards one of the officials.

A video of the incident shows the animal lunging at the official and bringing him to the ground. His colleagues immediately moved in to help and used a stick to distract the leopard, giving the official a chance to get back up.