91-year-old Karnataka woman dies after monkey attack; CCTV footage viral

A 91-year-old woman died in Karnataka’s Koppal a day after she was attacked by a monkey inside the compound of her home. The woman, Najamunnisa Begum, was the wife of noted writer M S Savadatti.
The incident took place in B T Patil Nagar, where Najamunnisa was walking through the compound when a monkey suddenly attacked her. She lost her balance and fell to the ground.
The attack was caught on a CCTV camera installed outside the house, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.
In the video, Najamunnisa’s daughter can be seen rushing towards her after the attack. The monkey then turns towards her and attacks her too.
According to PTI, Najamunnisa was taken to a private hospital for treatment. While she initially appeared to be recovering, her condition later deteriorated. She died while undergoing treatment the following day.
VIDEO | A 91-year-old woman died on Monday after allegedly being attacked and pushed by a monkey (Colobine) in BT Patil Nagar, Koppal district.
The incident occurred as the elderly woman, identified as Najamunisa Begum, stood outside her house. The monkey reportedly attacked and… pic.twitter.com/sOIq7kIuWQ
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2026
The CCTV footage has been viewed more than seven million times on X, prompting several reactions online.
“Survived 91 years just for your life to be ended randomly at night by a monkey in 2026. Life really is bullshit man,” one user wrote.
“Animal control is out of control in India. City parks are full of wild monkeys, and they’re a menace when they venture out in residential areas. The street is not safe at all with stray dogs in every corner. But the Indians love it and keep feeding them. Rip to that Grandma,” another user commented.
“Indians are the people who die in the most unusual ways on the face of the earth. There is no comparison,” read another comment.
The incident comes amid recent reports involving monkey attacks on elderly women, including cases that have resulted in deaths.
On September 10, a 55-year-old woman died after falling from the rooftop of her house while trying to escape a group of monkeys in Gabhana, Aligarh, PTI reported. She had reportedly gone upstairs to dry clothes when the animals surrounded her.