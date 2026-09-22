91-year-old Karnataka woman dies after monkey attack; CCTV footage viral

The incident took place in B T Patil Nagar, where Najamunnisa was walking through the compound when a monkey suddenly attacked her.

A 91-year-old woman died in Karnataka’s Koppal a day after she was attacked by a monkey inside the compound of her home. The woman, Najamunnisa Begum, was the wife of noted writer M S Savadatti.

The incident took place in B T Patil Nagar, where Najamunnisa was walking through the compound when a monkey suddenly attacked her. She lost her balance and fell to the ground.

The attack was caught on a CCTV camera installed outside the house, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

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In the video, Najamunnisa’s daughter can be seen rushing towards her after the attack. The monkey then turns towards her and attacks her too.