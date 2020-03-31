Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
COVID19

Karnataka government’s demand of hourly selfies from quarantined people faces criticism on social media

In a press release, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said all people under home quarantine to sent hourly selfies on the government-developed application to keep a track on them.

Karnataka government, Karnataka government Selfie rule, Karnataka government lockdown rules, Karnataka government quarantine watch app, Coronavirus in Karnataka, Coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news As per the press release, those who are flouting the law or misleading the team verifying the photos will be sent to a mass quarantine facility by the government.

In an attempt to make citizens adhere to the lockdown rules, Karnataka government Monday made it mandatory for suspected coronavirus patients and those under home quarantine to give hourly updates on their status. Individuals are required to send selfies on a government-developed application that was created keep a track of their whereabouts.

Those flouting the norm are liable to be sent to the government-operated mass quarantine centres. The move has met with mixed reactions on social media. While many backed the move, others thought it was “ridiculous”.

Many mocked the move by calling it, “selfie attendance”. Take a look at some more reactions here:

More than 1200 people have tested positive for the virus that has killed 32 people in the country. The nation has now completed a week of the three-week lockdown that had been imposed. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

