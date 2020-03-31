Karnataka government’s demand of hourly selfies from quarantined people faces criticism on social media

As per the press release, those who are flouting the law or misleading the team verifying the photos will be sent to a mass quarantine facility by the government. As per the press release, those who are flouting the law or misleading the team verifying the photos will be sent to a mass quarantine facility by the government.

In an attempt to make citizens adhere to the lockdown rules, Karnataka government Monday made it mandatory for suspected coronavirus patients and those under home quarantine to give hourly updates on their status. Individuals are required to send selfies on a government-developed application that was created keep a track of their whereabouts.

Those flouting the norm are liable to be sent to the government-operated mass quarantine centres. The move has met with mixed reactions on social media. While many backed the move, others thought it was “ridiculous”.

All home quarantined persons in K’taka are mandated to send their selfies from home from 7am to 10pm every hour in a designated app. The photo will be tracked using GPS coordinates. Patients sending fake photos or not sending photos will be shifted to mass quarantine centres. pic.twitter.com/ICQWYIVu5g — Nischita Verrendra (@nischitav) March 30, 2020

Many mocked the move by calling it, “selfie attendance”. Take a look at some more reactions here:

Selfie attendance 😅 — Vasudha (@WordsSlay) March 31, 2020

People who are criticizing please understand that Karnataka and especially Bangalore have done a wonderful job, this is the max any gov.t can do. — left-right (@jaaaadu) March 30, 2020

What if some one click 24 selfies in one go :) But I appreciate this approach. — Aditi Sharma (@adieti_sharma) March 30, 2020

Ha ha , next level of smart thinking in burocracy , every state shd do that @SatyendarJain @OfficeofUT #coronavirusindia #coronavirus — Corona virus india updates (@OlympicIndia) March 30, 2020

Total incompetence, they bowed to the pressure of the rich and allowed people from pandemic foreign areas to come in, without any plan on quarantining them. They must answer for their incompetence which lead to the deaths of many. — Charan 🇮🇳 (@Charan_official) March 30, 2020

Tik tok video banake bhejne bolo… Har aadhe ghante mein ek bhej dete h.. 😁 — Doctor kid 😎 (@pdiatre) March 30, 2020

More than 1200 people have tested positive for the virus that has killed 32 people in the country. The nation has now completed a week of the three-week lockdown that had been imposed. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

