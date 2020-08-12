How forest, fire department rescued a troop of over 50 stranded monkeys in Karnataka

While the monkeys initially created a chaos when attempted to be rescued using boats, they finally walked on their own using the rope ladder.

Forest and fire department officials in Karnataka’s Davangere district mounted a four-day-long rescue operation to save over 50 monkeys that were stranded on trees for several days due to flooding in the Tungabhadra river.

Heavy rains forced officials to open the gates of dams, which resulted in flooding downstream with many animals left stranded. This particular troop of around 55 monkeys were stranded on trees near Rajanahalli in Harihar taluk of Davangere district and were surrounded by the overflowing river.

After locals alerted officials, a rescue operation was mounted, but was initially faced difficulties.

ETV Bharat reported how forest officials initially tried to rescue the monkeys using boats, but the animals panicked and dispersed, even causing worries that they could fall and drown. However, they stayed sheltered in the trees and the plan was abandoned.

As the waters rose, forest officials tied some fruit to branches to ensure the animals didn’t go hungry.

After many failed attempts, officials put together a rope ladder that would allows the monkeys to travel to dry land. However, while some grabbed the ladder, others were frightened by the waters and the crowd that had gathered to watch the rescue, The Hindu said.

On the third day of the rescue, officials secured the ladder with boulders to make it shake less and also dispersed the crowds, reported NEWS9 Live. It was then that the monkeys used the bridge to cross over to safety.

Here’s a video of the monkeys using the bridge to get to safety:

The video is now being widely shared on social media, with people praising the efforts of the officials who carried out the rescue.

