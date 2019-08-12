Toggle Menu
Karnataka floods: Video of crocodile resting on roof of submerged house goes viral

According to the Karnataka government, Belagavi continues to be the worst hit, with 12 deaths reported from the area. Deaths toll due to heavy rains and floods in various regions across Karnataka rose to 42 on Monday. 

The video triggered several reactions online, with many expressing concerns over the situation in Karnataka.

As Karnataka battles incessant rains and floods in several parts of the state, a video of a crocodile resting on a roof of a submerged house has gone viral on social media. Shot in the flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belagavi, the 15-second video shows the crocodile resting on the roof with its mouth open as locals in the area film it from a distance.

Watch the video here:

The video triggered several reactions online, with many expressing concerns over the situation in Karnataka. Moreover, some also tried to guess the length of the crocodile in the video.

