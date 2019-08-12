Karnataka floods: Video of crocodile resting on roof of submerged house goes viral

As Karnataka battles incessant rains and floods in several parts of the state, a video of a crocodile resting on a roof of a submerged house has gone viral on social media. Shot in the flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belagavi, the 15-second video shows the crocodile resting on the roof with its mouth open as locals in the area film it from a distance.

According to the state government, Belagavi continues to be the worst hit, with 12 deaths reported from the area. Deaths toll due to heavy rains and floods in various regions across Karnataka rose to 42 on Monday.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH A crocodile lands on roof of a house in flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belgaum. #Karnataka (11.08.19) pic.twitter.com/wXbRRrx9kF — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

The video triggered several reactions online, with many expressing concerns over the situation in Karnataka. Moreover, some also tried to guess the length of the crocodile in the video.

A well detailed study has to be conducted about the amphibians and Pisces of the #riverkrishna ,once it was a host for such great #ecodiversity ,but God knows abt d presnt cond , due the effect of Dams and rapid expansion of agriculture @aranya_kfd @Bio_IISc https://t.co/dNn0qkwC0R — Shashank G (@shashankgiregol) August 12, 2019

Horrible flood situations in Karnataka, saw a crocodile on roof.. #KarnatakaFloods https://t.co/whktv6xLzm — gaurav pandey (@gaurav5shaan) August 12, 2019

this year it seems crocodile all over India have planned to be in news :) — Sakshi (@sakshi_tweetz) August 12, 2019

People it is a grieve situation. Please don’t joke over this. It is someone’s house is submerged under water. Situation is really bad out there. People need relief material there — Vinayak (@vinayaksnaik) August 12, 2019

i am worried for croc, but more worried that , itana pani aaya kaise…roof tak pahuch gaya Pani ?? — 🦄 Raj Chitte ☔ (@kunal_rajchitte) August 12, 2019