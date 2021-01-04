Karnataka farmer designs unique water mill to generate electricity, gets praise from VVS Laxman

Motivated to bring electricity to his home, Siddappa recreated something that he observed from the hills of Naragund.

A farmer from a remote village in Karnataka has caught the attention of former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman after he came up with a sustainable solution to generate electricity for his house. Using plastic tubs and timber, the farmer, named Siddappa, designed a water mill that can generate 150 watts of power when water flows in the canal near his house.

The idea to create such a device dawned upon Siddappa after the Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) denied electricity supply to his home due to it being in a remote area, according to local reports. This motivated him to build windmills to generate electricity — a mechanism he observed from the hills of Naragund.

Siddappa’s water mill design soon caught the attention of many, including VVS Laxman, who shared an image of the farmer along with the caption that read, “Incredible- A farmer from rural Karnataka, Siddappa has designed a water mill to generate electricity and operates it in the canal near his house.”

“He spent just Rs. 5,000 on the construction, and gets 150 watts of power from this water mill when water flows in the canal,” Laxman said.

The only obstacle is that canal has water for only few months in a year.

He could generate electricity for the entire village if he could get a regular supply of water through the canal.

The mill generates enough power to light up to 10 bulbs of 60 watts and two TV sets. The farmer also claimed that he would be able to generate electricity for his entire village from the machine.

