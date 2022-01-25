scorecardresearch
This farmer was taunted at a car showroom. His comeback is winning all

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 25, 2022 11:18:01 am
karnataka mahindra staff insult farmer, karnataka farmer returns with cash, farmer insulted mahindra staff, anand mahindra, viral news, indian expressThe sales executive later apologised to the farmer.

“Never judge a book by its cover,” is one adage we have heard for ages now. However, seems like a customer executive in a car showroom in Karnataka forgot all about it. A farmer said he went to buy a vehicle at the showroom and was told by the executive he wouldn’t be able to afford it.

Now, the farmer’s revenge is going viral.

In the video, the farmer says he was insulted at a Mahindra showroom in Tumkur after he went there to choose a pick-up truck. The farmer claims he was mocked over his appearance.

“He said I wouldn’t even have Rs 10, let alone Rs 10 lakh to buy the car,” the farmer is heard saying in Kannada in the video, which has irked netizens and triggered a serious debate about the company’s etiquette.

However, it was the farmer’s comeback that won everyone online as he returned to the showroom with Rs 10 lakh in cash within an hour. Something that reminded them of Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman.

The farmer, identified as Kempegowda by local media, had a heated argument with the salesman at the showroom and challenged them to deliver the SUV on the same day if he brought the money within an hour. However, when he returned with a large group of friends and the cash, the showroom failed to manage instant delivery. The employees were reportedly unable to deliver the vehicle owing to the long waitlist.

Local news channels also reported the showroom salesman and other employees apologised to Kempegowda following his movie-style move and also gave a handwritten apology letter to him.

On social media, people have been tagging Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra to say that their apology is not enough and asked if any action will be taken against the sales executive or the staff at the showroom.

Mahindra, who responds to people’s complaints and queries often, hasn’t replied to any of the tweets yet, but many have been tagging him asking if he will give the farmer a free vehicle.

