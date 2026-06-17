Elephant feeding on plastic waste in Karnataka sparks outrage: ‘Humans are the worst enemies of nature’

A video showing a wild elephant rummaging and feeding through piles of plastic waste in Karnataka’s Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) has sparked widespread anger online, drawing attention to the growing waste problem in the ecologically sensitive region.
The incident reportedly occurred after a massive influx of devotees visited the Male Mahadeshwara Temple during an auspicious Amavasya weekend. According to a Times of India report, lakhs of pilgrims thronged the shrine, leaving behind large quantities of garbage that accumulated across parts of the hill town.
Plastic bags, disposable plates, food scraps, bottles and other waste were found scattered along roadsides, drainage channels and forest edges, despite regulations against such dumping.
Forest officials said the surge in visitors led to indiscriminate waste disposal, putting additional pressure on one of Karnataka’s most fragile wildlife habitats.
Officials also observed elephants and other herbivores foraging in garbage dumps, raising concerns about plastic ingestion, digestive complications and long-term changes in animal behaviour.
Heartbreaking💔
A wild elephant in Karnataka is seen scavenging through plastic waste for food in MM Hills. Imagine surviving on garbage because humans have turned your habitat into a dumping yard.
The tragedy isn’t the elephant. The tragedy is what we’ve done to its home. pic.twitter.com/9idiMxyDK4
— Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) June 16, 2026
Responding to the controversy, Kumar Pushkar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Karnataka, said, “The issue has come to the department’s notice. I’ve asked the Chamarajanagar CCF to visit the site and issue notices to the authority besides booking a case under the Wildlife Protection Act.”
‘A tragedy for all other species except us’
As videos and photographs from the site circulated online, social media users expressed frustration and concern.
One person commented, “Why blame government always. As responsible citizens lets get our own reusable bags for grocery and veg on a daily basis for starters. The use of single use thin plastic bags will reduce soon.”
Another user wrote, “More tourism, more reckless humans, more deforestation, more consumption, plastic, lack of empathy for other species, and a tragedy for all other species except us.”
A third person added, “Very sad. Humans are the worst enemies of nature. Humans are barbaric and selfish.”
A fourth individual said, “We are all responsible for the tonnes of plastic waste generated every day. The only effective way to reduce plastic pollution is to begin with ourselves. Small changes in our daily habits can make a big difference in creating a cleaner and greener future for generations to come.”
The TOI report stated that after images of the waste and elephants feeding near garbage heaps went viral, authorities initiated clean-up efforts. Sources claimed that waste was buried in some areas using backhoes, while heaps at other locations were set on fire.
The Male Mahadeshwara Temple is located within a critical wildlife landscape connecting the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary and the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. The corridor plays an important role in the movement of elephants and tigers between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.