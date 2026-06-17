Elephant feeding on plastic waste in Karnataka sparks outrage: ‘Humans are the worst enemies of nature’

Officials also observed elephants and other herbivores foraging in garbage dumps, raising concerns about plastic ingestion

A video showing a wild elephant rummaging and feeding through piles of plastic waste in Karnataka’s Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) has sparked widespread anger online, drawing attention to the growing waste problem in the ecologically sensitive region.

The incident reportedly occurred after a massive influx of devotees visited the Male Mahadeshwara Temple during an auspicious Amavasya weekend. According to a Times of India report, lakhs of pilgrims thronged the shrine, leaving behind large quantities of garbage that accumulated across parts of the hill town.

Plastic bags, disposable plates, food scraps, bottles and other waste were found scattered along roadsides, drainage channels and forest edges, despite regulations against such dumping.