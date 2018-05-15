Karnataka election results 2018: Here is all the buzz on Twitter

Karnataka election results 2018: There is no stopping the memes on the Internet meanwhile. Karnataka election results 2018: There is no stopping the memes on the Internet meanwhile.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka in the recently-held elections in the state, drubbing the Congress which was looking to retain the crucial southern state. The frenzy and the excitement that surrounded the much-awaited results of Karnataka elections transcended to social media in the form of memes, witty one-liners, congratulatory messages for the winning party, and posts sympathising with the Congress and of course, Rahul Gandhi.

Here are some of the responses the #KarnatakaElections amassed on the micro-blogging site.

The Great Indian Politics. pic.twitter.com/2S8UvIsJeq — Thanos Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 26, 2016

Amit Shah watching media, panelists, trends, counting, results etc before making his move… #KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/GdOSj1UrUR — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 15, 2018

#KarnatakaVerdict

“I hope Congress will get a majority”: Congress supporter.

“I hope BJP will get a majority”: BJP supporter

“I hope it will be a hung assembly”: Luxury resort owner. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 15, 2018

The state of Congress after another BJP victory. #KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/8jF9WoEkEd — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 15, 2018

” Operation successful ,

SARKAR banane ki taiyari karo.”#KarnatakaVerdict pic.twitter.com/uXNQhoY68F — Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) May 15, 2018

