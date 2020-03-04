Karnataka DGP uses fear over coronavirus to highlight importance of wearing helmet

The state’s seniormost police official highlighted how people avoid wearing helmets despite knowing the risks. The state’s seniormost police official highlighted how people avoid wearing helmets despite knowing the risks.

Even as measures are taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus in India and people stock up on masks and sanitisers to protect themselves, the seniormost official of the Karnataka Police pointed out that people take fewer measures to protect themselves from road accidents.

The official handle of the Director General of Police of Karnataka Praveen Sood highlighted the “strange paradox” that “3000 people died of coronavirus and whole world wants to wear a surgical mask” but people are reluctant to wear a helmet while riding two-wheelers despite nearly 1.35 million people dying in road accidents each year.

The tweet went viral on the micro-blogging site:

While most agreed with the official, some said it wasn’t right to compare the two. Critics pointed out that one may choose not to wear a helmet but in the case of the virus, people may get infected despite taking precautions. (Here’s how to handle the covid-19 scare)

Some also pointed out that bad road conditions were also a big contributor to road accident deaths and that also needs to be also fixed.

You nailed it Sir — Sachin Gurwe (@SachinGurwe) March 4, 2020

Very right and serious thought sir. 🙏🙏 — Jaikumar Sharma (@jaikumar_sharma) March 3, 2020

I agree with you sir… Helmet is a life saver. — Srikanth Vardan (@SrikanthVardan) March 3, 2020

Savage 👏👏 More than this, how immature people can be to be told and forced again n again to wear a helmet, and all this for ? PS. Not wearing a helmet is not cool, if you are waiting for love at first sight then “Rab Raakha” #Traffic #SafetyFirst https://t.co/n7TzOJitxI — Agnostic Front_Exploring (@AKhatri25) March 3, 2020

Sir the whole game lies in the delivery of the information/news . We can see that how all the channels are running it in priorty basis. For sure if same type of delivery is done for usage of helmet and people are madr aware. Then we can have good results. — ISHAN (@ISHAN1032) March 3, 2020

Bang on Sir…

This must be put on Hoardings at every road junction. — Shashidhar V (@ShashidharV_18) March 3, 2020

It’s how you protray the gravity of reasons. If reasons of death are shown using multimedia awareness can be increased. — Veteran_SKS (@SKS5706) March 3, 2020

An invisible enemy is considered more dangerous. The fear is always about unknown. — Rohan Rajore (@RohanRajore) March 3, 2020

DGP sir,

4 months back, we had only 3 deaths due to #CoronaVirus , while it’s 1000x now in just 4 months, while the deaths in accidents remain constant.

Please stop comparing apples with onions. https://t.co/dhZuqOSpd6 — Arnab (@the_sashiks) March 4, 2020

Paradox is that @DgpKarnataka doesn’t understand a simple fact that accidents are not infectious, #coronavirus is. https://t.co/sVL1HZFxDD — Aparna (@chhuti_is) March 4, 2020

That is why scientists measure mortality rate. A road accident victim may survive, despite the dangers. Coronavirus can wipe out humanity as of now. Not a paradox. — Office of BabuMoshai (@baabuMoshai) March 3, 2020

Your suggestion is valid Sir, Y don’t same Question can b asked to BBMP, to repair road which are illogiclly done & fallen damaged, Many are loosing health n getting accident bcz of sudden holes in middle of road, is not accountable? https://t.co/13wbc5jOYT — Balakrishna (@premosho23) March 3, 2020

Nearly 1.35 Million people die in road accidents but still no one wants to repair the roads. — Rabikiran Pati (@PatiRabikiran) March 3, 2020

Sir, Good one. But timing not good for such comparison.

Both are must. — Ashfaq Ahmed (@ashfaqtweets) March 3, 2020

No paradox !!! It can be explained. While driving, people feel that everything is under their control and they are capable of driving without meeting with an accident. But, a virus attack makes them loose a sense of control over the situation. — Chaitanya N S (@Chaitanya_ns) March 3, 2020

Sir, because people fear when something(death) comes towards them and do not care when they move towards it(death).

2 different cases:

1.Corona virus: Death is chasing people so there is fear. (Involuntary)

2.Without helmet: People are chasing death thus no fear. (Voluntary) — Shailendra I शैलेन्द्र I شیلندر (@nf_shailendra) March 3, 2020

Coronavirus is not on anybody’s hand that’s y it haunts people whereas road accidents are in hands of people…..but people should think about it. — Sabi Alam Ansari (@sabialamansari6) March 3, 2020

In India, the earliest cases of the coronavirus was reported in Kerala, where the patients were treated and discharged. In March, a Bengaluru resident tested positive after travelling to Dubai in February. The patient had then travelled to Hyderabad where he consulted with a private hospital. As his fever did not subside, he was referred to Gandhi Medical Hospital on March 1 where he tested positive.

In Delhi, a 45-year-old patient who had visited Italy last month, and returned to Delhi on an Air India flight from Vienna along with two of his family members tested positive for the virus.

An Italian tourist also tested positive for novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases in India to six so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured citizens there was “no need to panic” and that ministries were working together to contain the infection, which has killed over 3,100 people worldwide. The Prime Minister also said Wednesday that he would not attend all Holi-based events.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd