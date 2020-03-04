Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Karnataka DGP uses fear over coronavirus to highlight importance of wearing helmet

While most agreed with the top cop, few said both don't have the same parameter so it can be compared, as one may choose not to wear a helmet and other may still acquire the deadly infection despite wearing a mask.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 4, 2020 12:50:05 pm
coronavirus, helmet, coronavirus mask, karnataka dgp, helmet road safety, viral news, indian express, The state’s seniormost police official highlighted how people avoid wearing helmets despite knowing the risks.

Even as measures are taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus in India and people stock up on masks and sanitisers to protect themselves, the seniormost official of the Karnataka Police pointed out that people take fewer measures to protect themselves from road accidents.

The official handle of the Director General of Police of Karnataka Praveen Sood highlighted the “strange paradox” that “3000 people died of coronavirus and whole world wants to wear a surgical mask” but people are reluctant to wear a helmet while riding two-wheelers despite nearly 1.35 million people dying in road accidents each year.

The tweet went viral on the micro-blogging site:

While most agreed with the official, some said it wasn’t right to compare the two. Critics pointed out that one may choose not to wear a helmet but in the case of the virus, people may get infected despite taking precautions. (Here’s how to handle the covid-19 scare)

Some also pointed out that bad road conditions were also a big contributor to road accident deaths and that also needs to be also fixed.

In India, the earliest cases of the coronavirus was reported in Kerala, where the patients were treated and discharged. In March, a Bengaluru resident tested positive after travelling to Dubai in February. The patient had then travelled to Hyderabad where he consulted with a private hospital. As his fever did not subside, he was referred to Gandhi Medical Hospital on March 1 where he tested positive.

In Delhi, a 45-year-old patient who had visited Italy last month, and returned to Delhi on an Air India flight from Vienna along with two of his family members tested positive for the virus.

An Italian tourist also tested positive for novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases in India to six so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured citizens there was “no need to panic” and that ministries were working together to contain the infection, which has killed over 3,100 people worldwide. The Prime Minister also said Wednesday that he would not attend all Holi-based events.

