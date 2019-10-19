Karnataka college makes students wear cardboard boxes to prevent cheating, starts laughing riot online

In a bid to prevent cheating in exams, a college in Karnataka came up with an out-of-the-box solution to the problem, quite literally. The pupils were made to write the exam wearing cardboard boxes, and now photo of the unusual technique is going viral, leaving most in splits.

The incident took place at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri. According to local reports, when students came in to write their papers for their mid-term exam, they were handed modified boxes to cover their heads. The cartons had only one opening in the front ensuring that their views were blocked on the sides, forcing them to look at only their answer sheets.

While most schools and colleges usually put strict invigilators or even surveillance camera to monitor the situation, faculty at the college literally thought out-of-the-box.

Karnataka: Students were made to wear cardboard boxes during an exam at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, reportedly to stop them from cheating. (16.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/lPR5z0dsUs — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

The innovative and bizarre solution started a laughing riot online and people couldn’t stop cracking jokes. While few joked that the students have to literally think out-of-the-box, others wondered if the inspiration came from pop sensation Marshmallow. On the other hand, a few users also came up with innovative solutions that could actually help them cheat – from using Bluetooth to writing answers on the insides of the box.

However, not everyone was happy with the college’s idea and called it ridiculous, especially when photos revealed a few female students were not meant to wear the boxes, calling it unfair.

However, the novel idea landed the college and its staff in hot soup as the administration issued a “show cause” notice to the person responsible for the idea.