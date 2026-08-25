She begged for years. After her death, Rs 8.4 lakh found at her home

A 68-year-old woman in Karnataka who spent years earning a living by begging recently died of an age-related illness. Her death drew attention after sacks containing thousands of coins and cash were found at her rented home in Mandya.
According to PTI, she had amassed Rs 8.4 lakh in cash.
Following Hoor’s death, residents who inspected the house were stunned to discover more than 30 sacks filled with coins and currency notes among her belongings.
A video from the house shows residents sorting through and counting the money. The cash reportedly consisted largely of Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes, along with a large quantity of coins.
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Hoor lived in the rented house with her sister. Both women were unmarried and lived together until the sister died two years ago. After her sister’s death, Hoor continued living there and supported herself by begging, the report said.
Hoor’s two brothers received the money found at the house.
The video has since gone viral across all social media platforms, prompting a wave of reactions.
“She can’t be called a beggar,” a user wrote.
“They beg because they literally have nothing else to do. This much money would have been sufficient for rest of her life, combined with dozens of government schemes given for poor. But they won’t stop,” another user commented.
“I hv actually met such a woman in person. She has account in post office,” a third user reacted.