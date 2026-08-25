She begged for years. After her death, Rs 8.4 lakh found at her home

Hoor lived in the rented house with her sister (Photo: Pexels)

A 68-year-old woman in Karnataka who spent years earning a living by begging recently died of an age-related illness. Her death drew attention after sacks containing thousands of coins and cash were found at her rented home in Mandya.

According to PTI, she had amassed Rs 8.4 lakh in cash.

Following Hoor’s death, residents who inspected the house were stunned to discover more than 30 sacks filled with coins and currency notes among her belongings.

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Two sisters

A video from the house shows residents sorting through and counting the money. The cash reportedly consisted largely of Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes, along with a large quantity of coins.