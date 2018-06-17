This Karnataka auto driver gives free rides to pregnant women and those who are ailing or differently-abled

We often come across the stories of auto drivers’ rude behaviour with passengers and develop a perception of them being uneducated, ill-mannered and boorish. However, a story of an auto driver recently shared on Twitter can be an inspiration for many. The auto driver, identified as Munnesa Managuli from Karnataka, is a BA graduate and started riding auto after failing to get the desired job. Interestingly, the 42-year old doesn’t charge money from passengers who are pregnant or have recently delivered a baby. He also gives a free ride to physically-disabled and soldiers.
His inspiring story was shared on Twitter by @HatindersinghR.
RT
Meet Mr Munnesa Managuli A 42-year old BA graduate From Karnataka,He faced unemployment After Studies so he took up driving an Auto
He Pays 250rs Daily Fare Of Auto Still provide free rides to pregnant women & women who have given birth recently, physically-disabled & soldiers pic.twitter.com/50XkqD7I8o
— ☬ SINGH ਸਿੰਘ ☬ 🇮🇳 (@HatindersinghR) June 15, 2018
