This Karnataka auto driver gives free rides to pregnant women and those who are ailing or differently-abled

We often come across the stories of auto drivers’ rude behaviour with passengers and develop a perception of them being uneducated, ill-mannered and boorish. However, a story of an auto driver recently shared on Twitter can be an inspiration for many. The auto driver, identified as Munnesa Managuli from Karnataka, is a BA graduate and started riding auto after failing to get the desired job. Interestingly, the 42-year old doesn’t charge money from passengers who are pregnant or have recently delivered a baby. He also gives a free ride to physically-disabled and soldiers.

Meet Mr Munnesa Managuli A 42-year old BA graduate From Karnataka,He faced unemployment After Studies so he took up driving an Auto

He Pays 250rs Daily Fare Of Auto Still provide free rides to pregnant women & women who have given birth recently, physically-disabled & soldiers pic.twitter.com/50XkqD7I8o — ☬ SINGH ਸਿੰਘ ☬ 🇮🇳 (@HatindersinghR) June 15, 2018

The tweet featured a picture of Managuli along with his auto and no wonder it is an inspiration to several others. There also have been many instances in the past when auto drivers won heart with their grace and honesty. Some became an example by returning expensive belongings, left mistakenly by the passenger on their vehicle, while some showed courtesy by not charging people going to a hospital.

Much like Managuli, there are several who are trying in their own little ways to make the world a better place. Recently a video of a traffic cop carrying an old man across a busy road on his back was shared online. There was also news of a waitress whose act of kindness won her love and scholarship worth Rs 10,00,000 for college.

Evoni Williams, 18, a staff of Waffle House, was working a morning shift in the city of La Marque when Adrian Charpentier, a customer, came in for breakfast. He was a regular there and had recently undergone a surgery. Owing to this he was having trouble in cutting his meal into pieces. Williams, without any hesitation, grabbed a knife and fork and started to cut smaller pieces so that the ailing man could eat his food.

