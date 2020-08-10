Kerala Police’s unique gesture to thank locals who helped after Kozhikode crash wins praise

The rescue team was requested to go in quarantine after at least two passengers tested positive for COVID-19. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Forum Keralam) The rescue team was requested to go in quarantine after at least two passengers tested positive for COVID-19. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Forum Keralam)

After Air India flight AI-IX1344 from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala crashed off the runway on August 6, among the first responders were volunteers from nearby areas who helped ferry the injured to nearby hospitals. Now a gesture of appreciation by the Kerala Police for these residents – in which a police official visited them and saluted them – is being widely shared on social media.

“It was a proud moment”, said Fazal Puthiyakath, one of the first civilian volunteers at the crash site told indianexpress.com.

The 32-year-old said he wasn’t sure if it was an official gesture from the police department, but a lone police officer visited the two quarantine centres housing those who participated int the rescue efforts. Puthiyakath said the official thanked them and saluted them.

“He thanked us for what we did and said that he only has this heartfelt salute to give us”, he said.

As many as 40 people helped authorities extricate people from the aircraft, an operation that lasted over three hours. Most of those who assisted in the rescue efforts have been asked to stay in quarantine since at least two of the passengers tested positive for Covid-19.

“There were hundreds who rushed to the spot and on behalf of them, we accepted the gesture,” Puthiyakath said.

The photos of the gesture were widely shared on social media.

Kerala Police offers a Congratulatory Salute to the Brave Souls who were at the fore front of the rescue operation at the Plane Crash Site and who are under Quarantine currently#Malappuram #Kerala pic.twitter.com/JGdfS4XkMd — Forum Keralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) August 9, 2020

Many who came across the photos also thanked the local rescuers for their selfless and timely intervention.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The Air India aircraft fell 35 feet after overshooting the runway at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode before splitting and ramming into the airport perimeter wall. As many as 18 persons, including pilot-in-command Captain Deepak Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar, were killed in the accident.

The Dubai-Calicut Air India Express aircraft was carrying 190 passengers as part of the Vande Bharat Mission.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd