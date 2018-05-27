Kareena Kapoor Khan says she believes in equality but won’t call herself a feminist; Twitterati disappointed

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comments on feminism have raised the ire of people on social media. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comments on feminism have raised the ire of people on social media. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actors have in the past hesitated to call themselves as feminists. And while several actors now are owning to up to the word, Kareena Kapoor Khan does not seem to agree. The actor, who is busy promoting her latest film Veere Di Wedding, was recently asked to share her definition of feminism and whether she identifies with the concept. Appearing uncomfortable to answer at first, she later said, “I believe in equality. I won’t say I am a feminist,” she said. “I would say I am a woman. Above all, I am a human being. But I would say I am as much proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife as I am to be Kareena Kapoor,”

Her belief in gender equality but refusing to identify herself as a feminist has not gone down too well with people on social media. While one wrote, “It’s 2018 and we have a Kareena Kapoor say, ‘I believe in equality of genders, but I am not a feminist’. How long before women in positions of influence educate themselves? Is that really too much to ask!,” another wrote, “Oh man. So Kareena Kapoor said that she believes in equality but is not a feminist. How disappointing that she doesn’t know that true feminism stands for equality and nothing else! Tch tch.”

Watch the video where she made these statements here.

Some also wrote, “Kareena Kapoor Khan is free to call or not call herself a feminist but to insinuate that feminism is not about equality is dangerous and prohibits many women from giving a word to what they intrinsically know as the truth,” while another added, “Being a feminist is all about equality. Being a feminist means you recognise both male and female rights are equal including LGTB. I am extremely confused by this statement made by Kareena Kapoor.”

Here are the tweets.

It’s 2018 and we have a Kareena Kapoor say, ‘I believe in equality of genders, but I am not a feminist’. How long before women in positions of influence educate themselves? Is that really too much to ask! — Shruthi Suresh (@veryshrued) May 23, 2018

Oh man. So Kareena Kapoor said that she believes in equality but is not a feminist.

How disappointing that she doesn’t know that true feminism stands for equality and nothing else! Tch tch — Ramita (@trmiaa) May 25, 2018

Kareena Kapoor Khan is free to call or not call herself a feminist but to insinuate that feminism is not about equality is dangerous and prohibits many women from giving a word to what they intrinsically know as the truth. https://t.co/VC1lzc5qcQ — Apekshita Varshney (@ApekshitaV) May 23, 2018

Reporter to Kareena Kapoor when asked about her idea of feminism and if she is one-

Kareena: Well, I believe in equality. I won’t say I’m a feminist. I’d say that I’m a woman. And above all, I’m a human being.

Me: Achcha, aisa kya? Humko toh pata hi nahin tha! — Rithika (@AARquixotic) May 23, 2018

Being a feminist is all about equality. Being a feminist means you recognise both male and female rights are equal including LGTB. I am extremely confused by this statement made by Kareena Kapoor 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/maC63BrAX9 — Rupinder Kaur (@RupinderKW) May 24, 2018

Why the HELL was @sonamakapoor cheering Kareena Kapoor when she said she believes in equality but isn’t a feminist pic.twitter.com/0EaS9mWmp3 — miss king kong (@WastedHoe) May 23, 2018

Kareena Kapoor is right, she’s not a feminist!🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/JEmLQfc47e — 🐵 (@CheezFryz) May 23, 2018

